    Friday, August 21, 2020 1:00 am

    All-Northeast Indiana Preseason Team

    Offense

    Quarterback 

    James Arnold, South Adams 

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 43 TDs, completed 158 of 271 pass attempts for 264 yards/game

    Of note: Class 1A Junior All-State honoree

    Running back 

    Braeden Hardwick, Homestead 

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 957 yards on 141 carries, 15 TDs

    Of note: Only played seven games due to knee injury

    Amir Drew, Concordia 

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 105.5 yards/game, 18 TDs

    Of note: second-team all-SAC in 2019

    Christian Summersett, South Adams 

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 866 yards on 156 carries, 11 TDs

    Of note: All-ACAC 

    Receiver

    Drew Stutzman, South Adams

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 32 catches for 766 yards, 16 TDs

    Of note: Class 1A Junior All-State honoree

    Jared Kistler, Homestead

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 35 receptions for 677 yards, 6TDs

    Of note: committed to Indiana State

    Tight end

    Nick Miller, South Adams

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 35 receptions for 822 yards, 8 TDs

    Of note: Class A Junior All-State team member as a tight end in 2019 and as a defensive lineman in 2018

    Lineman

    Vincent Fiacable, Bishop Dwenger

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 17 tackles, 2 sacks on defense 

    Of note: Committed to Indiana

    Brady Parker, Homestead

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: 1st team All-SAC

    Landen Livingston, Leo 

    Grade: Junior

    Of note: numerous DI offers, including Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State

    Demon Moore, Snider

    Grade: Junior

    Of note: No. 7 offensive guard prospect in Class of 2022 by 247 Sports 

    Chris Hood, East Noble

    Grade: Junior

    Of note: 6-foot-8, also a center on the Knights basketball team

    Kicker

    Aidan Wanner, South Adams

    Grade: Junior

    Statistics: 59 of 65 of PATs, averaged 41.1 yards per kickoff

    Of note: Also played quarterback, wide receiver and corner 

    Defense 

    Lineman

    Maxwell Burney, South Side

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 53 total tackles, 3 sacks 

    Of note: 1st team All-SAC 

    Braxton Pruitt, West Noble

    Grade: Junior

    Statistics: 61 total tackles, 13 sacks 

    Of note: Class 3A Junior All-State honoree

    Joseph Collier, Adams Central

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 118 tackles (14.5 for a loss), 5 sacks

    Of note: Class A Junior All-State honoree

    Linebacker

    Luke Palmer, Homestead

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 97 tackles (14 for a loss)

    Of note: MaxPreps Preseason All-State second team

    Devon Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 106 total tackles; 431 rushing yards, 12 TDs

    Of note: Named to IFCA and AP all-state states

    Jacob VanGorder, East Noble

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 187 total tackles, 4 sacks

    Of note: named to Indiana Preps Underclassmen Top 22 in 2019

    Domanick Moon, Snider

    Grade: Junior

    Statistics: 29 tackles, 1 sack

    Of note: Three-star prospect according to Rivals

    Hunter Mertz, Carroll

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 55 tackles (5 for a loss)

    Of note: 1st team All-SAC

    Defensive back

    Lane Burns, Eastside

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 63 total tackles, 7 interceptions returned for 172 yards

    Of note: All-NECC Small School selection

    Arieon McCarter, North Side 

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 40 tackles, 3 INTs

    Of note: SAC honorable mention

    Ebon Person, Wayne

    Grade: Junior

    Statistics: 24 tackles, 1 int

    Of note: SAC honorable mention

    Punter

    Cole Schupbach, East Noble

    Grade: Senior

    Statistics: 11 of 21 punts in the 20, average of 41.5 yards

    Of note: Also had 136 tackles at linebacker

