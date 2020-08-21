All-Northeast Indiana Preseason Team

Offense

Quarterback

James Arnold, South Adams

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 43 TDs, completed 158 of 271 pass attempts for 264 yards/game

Of note: Class 1A Junior All-State honoree

Running back

Braeden Hardwick, Homestead

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 957 yards on 141 carries, 15 TDs

Of note: Only played seven games due to knee injury

Amir Drew, Concordia

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 105.5 yards/game, 18 TDs

Of note: second-team all-SAC in 2019

Christian Summersett, South Adams

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 866 yards on 156 carries, 11 TDs

Of note: All-ACAC

Receiver

Drew Stutzman, South Adams

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 32 catches for 766 yards, 16 TDs

Of note: Class 1A Junior All-State honoree

Jared Kistler, Homestead

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 35 receptions for 677 yards, 6TDs

Of note: committed to Indiana State

Tight end

Nick Miller, South Adams

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 35 receptions for 822 yards, 8 TDs

Of note: Class A Junior All-State team member as a tight end in 2019 and as a defensive lineman in 2018

Lineman

Vincent Fiacable, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 17 tackles, 2 sacks on defense

Of note: Committed to Indiana

Brady Parker, Homestead

Grade: Senior

Of note: 1st team All-SAC

Landen Livingston, Leo

Grade: Junior

Of note: numerous DI offers, including Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State

Demon Moore, Snider

Grade: Junior

Of note: No. 7 offensive guard prospect in Class of 2022 by 247 Sports

Chris Hood, East Noble

Grade: Junior

Of note: 6-foot-8, also a center on the Knights basketball team

Kicker

Aidan Wanner, South Adams

Grade: Junior

Statistics: 59 of 65 of PATs, averaged 41.1 yards per kickoff

Of note: Also played quarterback, wide receiver and corner

Defense

Lineman

Maxwell Burney, South Side

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 53 total tackles, 3 sacks

Of note: 1st team All-SAC

Braxton Pruitt, West Noble

Grade: Junior

Statistics: 61 total tackles, 13 sacks

Of note: Class 3A Junior All-State honoree

Joseph Collier, Adams Central

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 118 tackles (14.5 for a loss), 5 sacks

Of note: Class A Junior All-State honoree

Linebacker

Luke Palmer, Homestead

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 97 tackles (14 for a loss)

Of note: MaxPreps Preseason All-State second team

Devon Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 106 total tackles; 431 rushing yards, 12 TDs

Of note: Named to IFCA and AP all-state states

Jacob VanGorder, East Noble

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 187 total tackles, 4 sacks

Of note: named to Indiana Preps Underclassmen Top 22 in 2019

Domanick Moon, Snider

Grade: Junior

Statistics: 29 tackles, 1 sack

Of note: Three-star prospect according to Rivals

Hunter Mertz, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 55 tackles (5 for a loss)

Of note: 1st team All-SAC

Defensive back

Lane Burns, Eastside

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 63 total tackles, 7 interceptions returned for 172 yards

Of note: All-NECC Small School selection

Arieon McCarter, North Side

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 40 tackles, 3 INTs

Of note: SAC honorable mention

Ebon Person, Wayne

Grade: Junior

Statistics: 24 tackles, 1 int

Of note: SAC honorable mention

Punter

Cole Schupbach, East Noble

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 11 of 21 punts in the 20, average of 41.5 yards

Of note: Also had 136 tackles at linebacker