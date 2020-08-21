Friday, August 21, 2020 1:00 am
All-Northeast Indiana Preseason Team
Offense
Quarterback
James Arnold, South Adams
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 43 TDs, completed 158 of 271 pass attempts for 264 yards/game
Of note: Class 1A Junior All-State honoree
Running back
Braeden Hardwick, Homestead
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 957 yards on 141 carries, 15 TDs
Of note: Only played seven games due to knee injury
Amir Drew, Concordia
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 105.5 yards/game, 18 TDs
Of note: second-team all-SAC in 2019
Christian Summersett, South Adams
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 866 yards on 156 carries, 11 TDs
Of note: All-ACAC
Receiver
Drew Stutzman, South Adams
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 32 catches for 766 yards, 16 TDs
Of note: Class 1A Junior All-State honoree
Jared Kistler, Homestead
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 35 receptions for 677 yards, 6TDs
Of note: committed to Indiana State
Tight end
Nick Miller, South Adams
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 35 receptions for 822 yards, 8 TDs
Of note: Class A Junior All-State team member as a tight end in 2019 and as a defensive lineman in 2018
Lineman
Vincent Fiacable, Bishop Dwenger
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 17 tackles, 2 sacks on defense
Of note: Committed to Indiana
Brady Parker, Homestead
Grade: Senior
Of note: 1st team All-SAC
Landen Livingston, Leo
Grade: Junior
Of note: numerous DI offers, including Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State
Demon Moore, Snider
Grade: Junior
Of note: No. 7 offensive guard prospect in Class of 2022 by 247 Sports
Chris Hood, East Noble
Grade: Junior
Of note: 6-foot-8, also a center on the Knights basketball team
Kicker
Aidan Wanner, South Adams
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 59 of 65 of PATs, averaged 41.1 yards per kickoff
Of note: Also played quarterback, wide receiver and corner
Defense
Lineman
Maxwell Burney, South Side
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 53 total tackles, 3 sacks
Of note: 1st team All-SAC
Braxton Pruitt, West Noble
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 61 total tackles, 13 sacks
Of note: Class 3A Junior All-State honoree
Joseph Collier, Adams Central
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 118 tackles (14.5 for a loss), 5 sacks
Of note: Class A Junior All-State honoree
Linebacker
Luke Palmer, Homestead
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 97 tackles (14 for a loss)
Of note: MaxPreps Preseason All-State second team
Devon Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 106 total tackles; 431 rushing yards, 12 TDs
Of note: Named to IFCA and AP all-state states
Jacob VanGorder, East Noble
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 187 total tackles, 4 sacks
Of note: named to Indiana Preps Underclassmen Top 22 in 2019
Domanick Moon, Snider
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 29 tackles, 1 sack
Of note: Three-star prospect according to Rivals
Hunter Mertz, Carroll
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 55 tackles (5 for a loss)
Of note: 1st team All-SAC
Defensive back
Lane Burns, Eastside
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 63 total tackles, 7 interceptions returned for 172 yards
Of note: All-NECC Small School selection
Arieon McCarter, North Side
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 40 tackles, 3 INTs
Of note: SAC honorable mention
Ebon Person, Wayne
Grade: Junior
Statistics: 24 tackles, 1 int
Of note: SAC honorable mention
Punter
Cole Schupbach, East Noble
Grade: Senior
Statistics: 11 of 21 punts in the 20, average of 41.5 yards
Of note: Also had 136 tackles at linebacker
