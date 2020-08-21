Columbia City pulls out tricks in rout of Busco

COLUMBIA CITY – Columbia City coach Brett Fox had wanted to try the trick play for years, but he knew it would never work on the real grass at the old high school field.

Friday night, as the Eagles played Churubusco in the first game at the new Columbia City campus, seemed like the perfect time to break it out.

Junior quarterback Gregory Bolt threw a lateral pass to senior wide receiver TJ Bedwell, bouncing it off the turf – intentionally. Bedwell picked it up, hesitated for a moment, almost as if he was disappointed by the incomplete pass, and then hurled it downfield to junior wide receiver Hunter Herron for the 49-yard touchdown play.

The third-quarter score put Columbia City up by 31 points and provided yet another highlight in a 38-0 season-opening win.

"Ever since they told us we'd have turf here, I've been telling the coaching staff, I'd really like to run that play," Fox said. "We ran it in practice the first practice we had out here, and our defense wasn't ready for it because I didn't tell them we were doing it. ... TJ sucked them in, he was just a salesman. And I'm proud of him for carrying through with it."

Bedwell said the game-time execution of the play was more stressful than it had been in practice.

"The kid tonight was significantly closer to me than I thought he was going to be, so I had to give him a little shove, roll out a little bit and throw it," Bedwell said.

Less than 10 minutes into the game, senior lineman Brooks Longenbaugh recovered a Busco fumble. Bolt scrambled for a 25-yard gain and then threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bedwell. Soon after, junior kicker Garrett Klefeker hit a school-record 44-yard field goal to go up 10-0.

In the second quarter, Bolt connected with Bedwell again on a 21-yard touchdown pass to stretch the Columbia City lead to 17-0. Churubusco got a tiny bit of relief on the next drive, when Columbia City fumbled the ball on the 7-yard line and it was recovered by Busco sophomore linebacker Cullen Blake. But once more before the end of the half, Bolt targeted Bedwell as he was running along the 20 yard line, and Bedwell caught it and ran along the right sideline for the touchdown to go up 24-0.

After the trick play, Bolt scored on a 2-yard carry to make the score 38-0 with just less than 5 minutes to go in the third, invoking the running clock.

"It's all done by our line," Fox said of the havoc Bolt and Bedwell wreaked on Churubusco. "We had some guys competing for that, but we had six solid guys that were playing offensive line for those series, and I can't say anything more about how well they played."

Bedwell saved his praise for the Columbia City defense and the intensity they played with all evening.

"Every defensive session, every defensive play," Bedwell said when asked what his highlight of the night was. "There's nothing like smacking people in the mouth."

