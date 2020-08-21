Game time after crazy offseason

It wouldn't be hard to guess Snider football coach Kurt Tippmann's favorite part of the summer: returning to training sessions on July 6 after months of “not going anywhere and not seeing our guys.”

But after that first week back, the challenges of running a football program and trying to keep the team safe during the coronavirus pandemic soon became apparent.

Tippmann said he and his coaching staff have tried to make the changes as unobtrusive as possible for the players.

“Our goal was that it would be most difficult on the people planning and executing, not the players,” Tippmann said. “The players have to adjust to some of the different routines, but the extra things have to fall upon us as the coaches, just to make it so that they're not feeling the differences.”

Few people have had to toil harder behind the scenes than athletic directors, who have had the dual challenges of making sure their programs are following COVID-19 prevention protocol and, in some cases, trying to reschedule or replace games that have been called off. And no one has done more rescheduling than Fremont athletic director Roger Probst, who has had to replace nearly half of all the Eagles' scheduled football opponents.

“It's been crazy,” Probst said.

“We were looking at Weeks 1, 2 and 3 without football games,” he added.

And Week 4 at Fairfield was still in jeopardy, as the Goshen County health department had already ordered in-person classes and high school sports to shut down, only to reverse course the next day.

“The thing about football is that you get schools on your schedule years in advance, and you don't worry that much about it. And here we were, literally about a week and a half before we were supposed to open our season, and did not have a game the first three weeks,” Probst said. “There were a couple of sleepless nights to figure out what we could do, and luckily for us things started to fall into place.”

When Bellmont shut down athletics for the first two weeks of the season, that left Adams Central in need of an opponent for the opener, and just like that the Eagles and Flying Jets set a date for today. Fremont picked up a Week 2 date against Prairie Heights – even though they were already scheduled to play Oct. 9. But playing the same team twice seemed preferable to sitting at home on Aug. 28.

By chance, Fremont heard that Antwerp in Ohio needed an opponent for the weekend of Sept. 4. Week 9 is still open, but Probst said he considers that a win.

“We were able to fill all three weeks. I call that just short of a miracle,” Probst said.

“I was hoping maybe we could find one game, maybe two by a long stretch. But never did I think we'd find three, and we did, so we're fortunate.”

It's almost certain that more cancellations will interrupt the football calendar in northeast Indiana and across the state this year. Even some of the football powerhouses of the state, including Warren Central and New Palestine, have announced that COVID-19 cases or quarantines will prevent them from playing their season openers. As of Thursday, even Penn vs. Valparaiso seemed in jeopardy as both teams struggled with COVID issues. They will play Saturday.

Even the teams that do make it to the field on Friday nights will probably have to do it in front of very controlled environments. Although a limited number of fans may be allowed at NE8 schools outside of Allen County and most NECC schools, SAC schools will not allow any fans through the end of August, and East Allen County schools will allow one parent per athlete through the end of the month.

Many parents who won't be allowed to attend have said they are disappointed by the decisions, which were made by schools and local health departments.

“When the IHSAA and the governor have both recommended and allowed gatherings of 250 people per bleacher section, I don't understand why the local health department finds it necessary to go to the extreme and not allow a single parent or fan when several other counties are allowing 25% capacity,” said Shane Harris, the father of two Concordia football players who said he had been very pleased with the Cadets' adherence to safety measures so far.

“These athletes have put in the work and followed the protocols placed upon them because they want to play, and as parents and fans I believe we are willing to follow protocols in the stands as well to watch them play, but we aren't being allowed to do that.”

Tippmann said he had heard many more complaints from parents when the attendance limits were announced, but when asked, Snider senior Tavarious Easley-Jones admitted it would be difficult not to see full stands on a Friday night.

“I was kind of hurt,” Easley-Jones said. “Our first two games are really big games, and sometimes a football team feeds off the fans and the crowd.”

