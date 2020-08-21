Historic night: Northrop finally beats Homestead

There were two firsts at Homestead on Friday night. Northrop beat the Spartans in football for the first time in school history and Northrop coach Jason Doerffler was on the receiving end of a Gatorade shower for the first time.

The Bruins went into Homestead and pulled off a 25-21 upset win behind a monster performance from senior running back Damarius Cowen, who rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns, and a defense that forced four Homestead turnovers in the second half.

When the final whistle blew and Northrop officially improved to 1-0, the Bruins jumped around on the sideline, dousing Doerffler as their cheers echoed through the stadium, empty of fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the program's first win over the Spartans (0-1) in 17 tries.

"Tonight was so important, we finally beat them," Cowen said. "Throughout four years we've all been here (we haven't). It's just a blessing."

Cowen scored all but one point for the Bruins and was the main weapon for the visitors all night. His biggest play came midway through the fourth quarter with Northrop trailing 21-19. On fourth-and-3 at the Homestead 25, he took a handoff and was met almost immediately, but broke one tackle in the backfield, eluded another and sprinted the rest of the way for a go-ahead touchdown.

"I just ran off and I got in," Cowen said, laughing, of the touchdown. "I don't know what I did. ... It was exhilarating, I'm just happy."

Doerffler knew his running back was capable of such a night.

"Damarius Cowen is a special guy and I've been telling people that," Doerffler said. "Now I think everybody believes that. He's special and we have a great, experienced offensive line."

The Spartans had two chances down the stretch for a go-ahead score, but fumbles stopped both. Running back Braeden Hardwick broke through the line midway in the fourth quarter and ran the ball 20 yards inside the Northrop 25, but was stripped by the Bruins' Sabastian McCormick as he fought for extra yards and CJ Davis recovered for Northrop.

Late in the quarter, Homestead's Jared Kistler muffed a punt and Northrop pounced on it, allowing the Bruins to run out the clock.

Hardwick rolled up 267 total yards and two touchdowns for Homestead.

Doerffler impressed upon his team his desire that they not get complacent after such a big victory. He used the Bruins' upset win over Carroll in 2018, which they followed with a loss to Concordia, as a cautionary tale.

Northrop has its home opener next week against South Side.

"I don't want this to be the highlight of the season," Doerffler said. "We've gotta build on this, this cannot be the pinnacle. We've gotta keep this going."

After that, though, he let the Bruins bask in the victory.

"When we get back to the locker room, we're going to celebrate with our masks on," he said, as his team cheered.

Homestead was without All-State linebacker Luke Palmer.

