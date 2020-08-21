Saints sit atop poll to start season

Football season officially starts today, at least for most of our local teams. And thus it's time for The Journal Gazette Top 15 power poll to return, where we rank Northeast Indiana's football teams by their relative strength in their conference and class and how they would hold up in a head-to-head competition against other schools in the area.

We all know that this year is an unusual one, and some teams may miss games because of COVID-19. Teams that have games canceled will not automatically be dropped in the poll or left out, but it may affect their ranking if they miss enough games that their performance cannot be accurately assessed.

1. Bishop Dwenger: The Saints have lost one game in the SAC in each of the last two years, and reached semistate in their first year in Class 5A. They have a three-year starter at quarterback in Brenden Lytle and returning all-state honorees on offensive line (Vincent Fiacable) and linebacker (Devon Tippmann).

2. Snider: The Panthers are talented, but inexperienced, with just five returning starters. Which side of them will win out on the field?

3. East Noble: The Knights took a trip to the Class 4A state finals last season. They lost star Bailey Parker and the hope is that Dalton Stinson will become the next face of the NE8.

4. South Adams: Dominant during the 2019 regular season, the Starfires were felled by rival Adams Central in the regional championship. South Adams still has one of the deepest and most talented lineups in Class A.

5. Homestead: The Spartans have plenty of bright spots – running back Braeden Hardwick, wide receiver Jared Kistler, and an offensive line and linebacker corps that impressed. Will their new quarterback be able to maintain the reigning SAC champion's position in the conference?

6. Leo: Quarterback Jackson Barbour is on the rise, he has a great target in 6-foot-7 tight end DJ Allen and the Lions like their defense. Do they have what it takes to leapfrog East Noble?

7. Carroll: It's nice to have a quarterback with experience and Jeff Becker, who impressed as a sophomore, is older, wiser and stronger now. But overtaking the SAC powers is a huge task.

8. Adams Central: Last year seemed to be a rebuilding year for the Flying Jets, yet they went 8-1 in the regular season and reached semistate. They will have to break in a new quarterback, but they've proven they should never be counted out.

9. North Side: Is this the year the Legends record their first winning record under coach Mike Brevard? Senior quarterback Duce Taylor and cornerback Arieon McCarter could bring them to the promised land.

10. New Haven: The Bulldogs have had trouble standing out in a competitive NE8 in recent years, but quarterback Jakar Williams and two-way threat Dre Wright could pull them higher.

11. Concordia: The Cadets began the 2019 season 3-5 before winning four of their last five and reaching the Class 3A regional. That may be a hint of what they can accomplish in 2020, especially once they reach the postseason and actually get to pick on teams their own size.

12. Angola: Last year was a rough one for the Hornets, but perhaps the rebuilding process is already behind them as quarterback Tucker Hasselman and receiver Gage King return.

13. Eastside: The Blazers in 2019 reminded me of South Adams in 2018 – a team that was competitive with a lot of sophomores. If you can win with underclassmen, you have a good chance of dominating when they become juniors and seniors.

14. West Noble: Brandon Pruitt has graduated, but his brother Braxton, and Rocky Slone show the cupboard isn't bare.

15. Bluffton: South Adams and Adams Central have been the class of the ACAC the last two years, but the Tigers have been lurking just below them. Senior Hayden Nern is in his second season as the starting QB.

