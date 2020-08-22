Saturday, August 22, 2020 1:00 am
Highlights
Scoreboard
Adams Central 42, Fremont 12
Carroll 48, Bishop Luers 14
Central Noble 27, West Noble 14
Columbia City 38, Churubusco 0
Angola 55, DeKalb 18
Concordia 37, South Side 0
North Side 47, Snider 17
Northrop 25, Homestead 21
Bishop Dwenger 35, Wayne 12
Eastside 49, Heritage 7
Norwell 42, Jay County 0
New Haven 47, Garrett 21
Bluffton 25, Northfield 13
East Noble 31, Plymouth 0
Whitko 22, Prairie Heights 20 (OT)
Warsaw 42, Huntington North 35
Wawasee 42, Lakeland 0
South Adams 41, Winchester 8
Leo 50, Woodlan 0
Peak Performers
DAMARIUS COWEN, NORTHROP
276 yards rushing, 4 TDs
DUCE TAYLOR, NORTH SIDE
250 yards passing, 4 TDs
JEFFREY BECKER, CARROLL
3 TDs passing, 1 running
BRENDEN LYTLE, BISHOP DWENGER
4 passing touchdowns
TUCKER HASSELMAN, ANGOLA
3 rushing TDs, 2 passing TDs
HAYDEN NERN, BLUFFTON
3 rushing touchdowns
LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE
3 passing TDs, 100 yards rushing
JAMES ARNOLD, SOUTH ADAMS
22 of 28 passing for 346 yards, 3 TDs
BRAEDEN HARDWICK, HOMESTEAD
226 rushing yards, 2TDs
PARKER YOUNG, WAWASEE
224 total yards, 6TDs
MASON ENGLERT, CARROLL
149 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 55-yard punt return for TD
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story