    Saturday, August 22, 2020 1:00 am

    Highlights

    Scoreboard

    Adams Central 42, Fremont 12

    Carroll 48, Bishop Luers 14

    Central Noble 27, West Noble 14

    Columbia City 38, Churubusco 0

    Angola 55, DeKalb 18

    Concordia 37, South Side 0

    North Side 47, Snider 17

    Northrop 25, Homestead 21

    Bishop Dwenger 35, Wayne 12

    Eastside 49, Heritage 7 

    Norwell 42, Jay County 0

    New Haven 47, Garrett 21

    Bluffton 25, Northfield 13

    East Noble 31, Plymouth 0 

    Whitko 22, Prairie Heights 20 (OT)

    Warsaw 42, Huntington North 35

    Wawasee 42, Lakeland 0

    South Adams 41, Winchester 8

    Leo 50, Woodlan 0

    Peak Performers 

    DAMARIUS COWEN, NORTHROP

    276 yards rushing, 4 TDs

    DUCE TAYLOR, NORTH SIDE

    250 yards passing, 4 TDs

    JEFFREY BECKER, CARROLL

    3 TDs passing, 1 running

    BRENDEN LYTLE, BISHOP DWENGER

    4 passing touchdowns

    TUCKER HASSELMAN, ANGOLA

    3 rushing TDs, 2 passing TDs

    HAYDEN NERN, BLUFFTON

    3 rushing touchdowns 

    LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE

    3 passing TDs, 100 yards rushing

    JAMES ARNOLD, SOUTH ADAMS

    22 of 28 passing for 346 yards, 3 TDs

    BRAEDEN HARDWICK, HOMESTEAD

    226 rushing yards, 2TDs

    PARKER YOUNG, WAWASEE

    224 total yards, 6TDs

    MASON ENGLERT, CARROLL

    149 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 55-yard punt return for TD

     

