Lions kick off season by mauling Warriors

After an offseason unlike any other before it, the Leo football team was raring to go Friday night.

It was apparent.

And they delivered early, decisive action.

Kaeden Miller, a 5-foot-6, 180-pound junior, took the opening kickoff 91 yards to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by junior Carson Hoeppner, and the Lions walloped the visiting Woodlan Warriors 50-0 on Friday night.

“We were just ready to play – after all the hard work this offseason – to really get into the games and really take our first steps into the season this year,” said Miller, whose impressive game included 56 yards and a touchdown on a team-high five carries, plus a 44-yard punt return that saw him fake to the middle, bounce to the left and speed down the sideline for a 44-0 lead with 6:01 remaining in the second quarter.

“Special teams is probably one of my favorite things to do in football. You just get the ability to do whatever you want, you know?”

Only about 110 spectators were allowed in, as part of safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, though they and the cheerleaders had plenty to celebrate as the 15th-ranked team in Class 4A won its third straight season opener against Woodlan.

In the debut of new coach Mike Smith, the Warriors were paced by sophomore Jacob Roemer's 25 yards on five carries and junior Jacob Kimpel's six receptions for 33 yards. Nathan Bradtmueller, a senior, completed 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards with an interception before suffering a second-quarter injury and being replaced by sophomore Jacob Snyder.

Leo junior quarterback Jackson Barbour completed both his passes for 44 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass to junior Rylan Crawford for a 23-0 lead just 7:31 into the game. Barbour also ran for a 14-yard touchdown, as Leo racked up 239 rushing yards to Woodlan's 3.

“The guys played well in all three phases. We scored offensively, defensively (with a D.J. Allen safety and an Alex Holcomb fumble recovery), and on special teams, so I'm really proud with how we played,” Lions coach Jared Sauder said.

“We were ready to play. I think they understand the opportunity they have (during a pandemic) and aren't taking anything for granted right now, so they wanted to get off to a quick start and play as well as they can early on.”

Leo sophomore Ethan Crawford carried the ball four times for 55 yards, including a 27-yard zig-zagging touchdown run, and sophomore Drew Baker added 32 yards on four rushes.

“It was a really good win,” Miller said. “Our team played really well, especially our line and our defense. All around, our offense, and our JV (in the second half), they all did really well.”

The Lions will get a much stiffer test next week at Angola, which defeated DeKalb 55-18 on Friday. Woodlan plays at South Bend Adams.

