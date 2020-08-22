Quarterback leads Legends to rout of Panthers

A legendary effort from North Side's Duce Taylor propelled the Legends to a 47-17 victory over Snider on Friday at Spuller Stadium. The Legends (1-0, 1-0 SAC), who lost by 51 points last year to the Panthers (0-1, 0-1) last year, notched their first victory in the series since Sept. 27, 2013, as Taylor passed for 250 yards and four touchdowns.

Deron Swanson and Donavan Smith each scored touchdowns for Snider.

CARROLL 48, BISHOP LUERS 14: At Luersfield, Jeffrey Becker passed for three first-half touchdowns, all to Mason Englert, and added a rushing score as the Chargers (1-0, 1-0 SAC) opened up a 41-point halftime lead.

CONCORDIA 37, SOUTH SIDE 0: At Archer Field, the Cadets (1-0, 1-0 SAC) pitched a shutout, holding the Archers (0-1, 0-1) to 21 offensive yards.

BISHOP DWENGER 35, WAYNE 12: At Shields Field, Brenden Lytle threw for four touchdowns, two to Rocco Ciocca, as the Saints (1-0, 1-0 SAC) scored the game's first 35 points. Chris Thomas notched two sacks for Wayne (0-1, 0-1), and John Michael Fabini sacked the Generals' Aidan Meek three times.

ANGOLA 55, DEKALB 18: In Angola, Tucker Hasselman rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more as the Hornets (1-0) notched their highest opening-game point total since a 56-spot in 2012. The Barons (0-1) turned the ball over eight times.

EAST NOBLE 31, PLYMOUTH 0: In Kendallville, the Knights (1-0) took advantage of six Plymouth turnovers to post the home shutout. East Noble's Rowan Zolman intercepted two passes in the first quarter and recovered a muffed punt in the fourth quarter for a touchdown.

WARSAW 42, HUNTINGTON NORTH 35: In Huntington, the Tigers (1-0) won their season opener for the sixth straight year as quarterback Aaron Greene scored three times.

NORWELL 42, JAY COUNTY 0: In Ossian, Eli Riley threw two touchdowns for the Knights (1-0), while Max Ringger rushed for a pair of scores.

BLUFFTON 25, NORTHFIELD 13: In Bluffton, quarterback Hayden Nern ran for three touchdowns for the Tigers (1-0), while also going 13 of 24 through the air for 188 yards.

EASTSIDE 49, HERITAGE 7: In Butler, Laban Davis passed for three scores and rushed for 100 yards, and Matt Firestine added 98 yards and a rushing touchdown for the Blazers (1-0). Gage Pritchard led the Patriots (0-1) with 109 rushing yards.

SOUTH ADAMS 41, WINCHESTER 8: In Berne, James Arnold completed 22 of 28 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns, and Christian Summersett added 135 rushing yards and three scores in the lopsided victory for the Starfires (1-0). Drew Stutzman led the South Adams receiving corps with seven catches and 147 yards.

CENTRAL NOBLE 27, WEST NOBLE 14: In Ligonier, the Cougars (1-0) defeated their Noble County neighbors for the first time since 2015. Chase Spencer returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown for Central Noble. The Chargers (0-1) got a 75-yard rushing score from Jalen Gonzalez.

WHITKO 22, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 20, OT: In South Whitley, the Wildcats ended a 13-game losing streak dating back to 2018.