Angola runner sets school record

HUNTINGTON – Angola's Izaiah Steury easily won his race at the Huntington North Invitational on Saturday morning, blazing the 5K course at Huntington University in 15 minutes, 22.8 seconds.

He bested runner-up Travis Hickner of Noblesville by 10 seconds and bettered the previous school record of 15:29, which had been set in 1983 by the late Kent Mahnesmith. Steury's time is tied for the third fastest by a high school athlete this season.

Even still, the junior had been hoping for better.

“We wanted a faster time than what we got, but I guess not every day is a (personal record). I mean it is a PR for me, but not what I wanted to get,” said Steury, whose previous best was 15:38. “I wanted to be 15-flat, 14:50. But today is kind of humid and not a perfect day like we wanted. It's just the beginning of the season, so I'm excited to hit that marker on another day.”

Steury ran just about all of the race in the lead. He and Hickner were well ahead of the rest of the pack, and Concordia junior Karsten Schlegel took third place in 16:09.8.

Homestead junior Ethan Baitz was fifth in 16:13.9

Noblesville, the No. 4-ranked team in the state, easily won the boys title with 29 points after all five scorers finished in the top nine. Defending state champion Concordia finished second with 59 points.

The girls varsity race also featured a breakaway pair. Carroll senior Zoe Duffus and Homestead freshman Addison Knoblauch remained neck-and-neck until the final straightaway, when the more experienced Duffus pulled away to win in 18:08.4, the eighth fastest time recorded by a high school girl in this young season.

“It was a solid effort. We're kind of on tired legs from training and stuff, so today was just about getting out there and running a solid effort. Obviously we're still in a big training block,” Duffus said. “But it was good just to get out there and get a race in. We haven't done that in so long.

“I was super happy that I had someone out there to grind (with). I pushed past her on the hill, but the goal was just to get the win today.”

Knoblauch faded a bit down the stretch to finish her first high school 5K in 18:18.4. Her goal coming into the meet was to break the Homestead freshman record, which she smashed by 16 seconds.

“I was just like, 'Hang with Zoe, hang with Zoe. Keep her pace, keep her pace.' And when I got to the end, I died a little,” Knoblauch said. “I definitely need to pick up my finishes.”

Addy Wiley, a Huntington North junior competing in cross country and soccer this season, took third place in 18:30.8. Sarah Mahnensmith, a Norwell senior, was fourth in 18:32.7.

Carroll, the two-time defending girls state champion, won the girls team title with 29 points as all five scorers finished in the top nine. The Homestead girls were second with 100 points.

“I'm excited about the prospects. We're very pleased with what our kids did today,” Homestead girls coach Sara Wyss. “I think we had a really nice pack.”

Wyss described the new addition of Knoblauch as delightful.

“She's still pretty new to the program, she works very hard,” Wyss said. “She definitely has some personal and team goals that she would like to accomplish. She's a team player, she really is. And she's excited about the prospects of the season.”

