Northrop's great 2nd half aided by forcing turnovers

Northrop won its football opener 25-21 at Homestead, closing the upset victory Friday night with 19 unanswered points. The Bruins' comeback was enabled by a defense that found its stride after a tough first half.

The Spartans had scored touchdowns on all three of their drives in the opening two quarters to take a 21-13 halftime lead, but in the second half Northrop shut them out. Key for the visitors were three second-half turnovers from Homestead's offense (and another on special teams), including a red-zone interception picked off by Northrop's CJ Davis and a fumble deep in Northrop territory that Davis recovered.

“To be quite honest with you we got some breaks, they fumbled a couple of times,” Northrop coach Jason Doerffler said. “With our inexperience on defense, that's kind of how we envisioned playing. Obviously we want to shut people down and stop them, but there's going to be some growing pains early in the year and we've got to force turnovers.”

New home sweet for Columbia City

Columbia City threw a housewarming party for the ages, celebrating the first football game on its new campus with a 38-0 romp over Churubusco. It was their first shutout in a season-opener since 1994, when the Eagles beat Whitko 20-0.

“Any time you can get a shutout, it's huge. The defense playing well, and the offense, I think, played really well, too,” Columbia City coach Brett Fox said. “Being able to get all seniors in the game, get them some playing time, was really crucial for us. You never know what's going to happen next week, so I think it was huge (to get them all in the game).”

Like most schools in the area, Columbia City limited attendance as players were allowed to have up to four spectators each, and the rest of the student body was allowed to enter a raffle for a small students section.

“It's such a beautiful night, I wish that there wasn't any restrictions or anything like that, but I think that we played really, really well,” Fox said.

Leo coach sees tweaks in future

Even after a 50-0 victory over Woodlan, Leo coach Jared Sauder proclaimed there were plenty of things for his team to improve.

“We need to improve some fundamental stuff. There were parts of our backfield we wanted to see – especially blocking-wise – done a little bit better. And carrying out our fakes a little better, and our offense, just little fundamental things we need to improve on,” said Sauder, whose team had a 23-0 lead just 7:31 into the home game and was able to use his junior varsity players in the second half.

Leo was paced by junior Kaeden Miller, who followed his game-opening 91-yard kickoff return with 56 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus a 44-yard punt return for a touchdown.

“We have a lot of improvements to make on the offensive side and the defensive side,” Miller said. “Our coverage needs to tighten up and our offense, we can do a little better at running harder and carrying out fakes and stuff.”

Tough opener for Heritage again

Casey Kolkman's debut as Heritage's coach ended with a 49-7 loss to Eastside, the 12th-ranked team in Class 2A, in Butler. It was the Patriots' 12th consecutive season-opening loss.

“This is a very talented (Eastside) team.” Kolkman said in a news release. “They are going to win some games. They are going to win some titles. They were sectional champs last year. I wouldn't be surprised if they are again this year. I wouldn't be surprised if they went further.”