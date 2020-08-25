Drama begins after outcome set

The real drama at Homestead's Jimmy Clark Tennis Complex only began after the Spartans had already clinched three matches against Canterbury on Monday afternoon, guaranteeing a team victory.

Homestead had won relatively quickly at No. 2 and 3 singles and No. 1 doubles, but after Thaddeus Dressel won the first set at No. 1 singles, Canterbury's Kush Anand stormed back to win the second set and force a third. Meanwhile at No. 2 doubles, Homestead's Sam Hutner and Alex Graber won their second set 7-6 to send their match against Edward Sun and Jai Kashyap into a third.

As the rest of their teammates watched, Anand continued to pull away in the third set, eventually winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Moments later, Hutner and Graber concluded the comeback to win 4-6, 7-6, 6-0, and put the final score at 4-1 Homestead.

“Of everything that happened tonight, that's probably one of the more satisfying points,” Homestead coach Kerry Mumma said of Hutner and Graber's win. “They had a tough Saturday, and so to pull that off was a good win for them.”

Anand was playing in his first match after missing a month with a broken finger.

“It's good to be back, it's where I belong,” Anand said. “The first set, I wasn't used to playing a guy like (Dressel). He had so much top spin on the ball. But after the first set, I turned to my teammate and I was like, bro, I'm not losing.”

Anand said he switched up his approach in the second two sets.

“I was just feeding him the ball a lot, I was playing his game,” Anand said. “I had to play my game. Coach (Jerry Gerig) came in with a strategy, just mixing the type of balls that I hit with different spins. It worked.”

Homestead's No. 2 and 3 singles players Stephen Meyer and Jared Sagen each won 6-0, 6-0. Landon Sather and Tim Steiner were almost as dominant at No. 1 doubles, beating Quentin Williams and Shaan Patel 6-1, 6-1.

“We tried to keep it across court as much as possible, wear them down. We knew we could out-rally them from the baseline,” Sather said.

The first boys tennis poll of the season was released Monday. Homestead, which has regularly been the powerhouse in the area, is ranked 20th in the state, behind Carroll (eighth) and Bishop Dwenger (15th).

“Both of us are down a little bit this year, at least so far,” Mumma said. “We lost some kids from last year, but the last five or six years we've always been at the top. ... I think the challenge is getting better every week. I think our kids really took that to heart. 'Really, we're going to start the season ranked 20th?' Let's move up to 15. Let's move up to 10. Let's move up to 5, rather than being at the top and trying to hold that all year.”

