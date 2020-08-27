Games off as Baron tests positive

DeKalb learned late Tuesday that a Barons football player had tested positive for COVID-19, sending two teams into quarantine and forcing the cancellation or rescheduling of at least four football games among six different schools.

The football player participated in last Friday's season opener at Angola and attended the team practice Saturday, DeKalb High School principal Marcus Wagner wrote in a letter Wednesday.

“Following the guidance from the DeKalb County Board of Health, all varsity players who traveled to the football game on Friday, August 21, have been deemed as a close contact and will need to be quarantined for 14 days starting today, August 26, 2020,” Wagner wrote.

Football players can resume practices Sept. 4 and return to class Sept. 8 if no other cases crop up.

“Obviously that's the best source of information, is from our families,” Wagner said when asked how the school learned of the positive case. “So obviously once we were made aware of the situation, we followed the protocols and worked in collaboration with the DeKalb County Department of Health.”

DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder also wrote a letter explaining the decision to quarantine the whole team.

“Unless symptoms develop in those quarantined, COVID-19 testing is not required and should not be performed earlier than 5 days after the exposure,” Souder wrote. “A negative test would not shorten the quarantine period of 14 days.”

The Angola football team will also miss the next few weeks of games.

“Out of abundance of caution and the recommendation of the Steuben County Heath Department our varsity football team who played in the game last Friday night against DeKalb will be quarantined at home for 14 days,” Angola athletic director Steve Lantz announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to Wagner, 42 DeKalb football players are quarantined. An additional 19 students have been quarantined based on close contact with the player in other school settings. Wagner said that no other DeKalb athletic teams have been shut down due to this case.

DeKalb's games against Garrett this Friday and New Haven on Sept. 4 have been canceled, as the Barons will still be in quarantine. IHSAA rules require athletes to participate in a set number of practices before playing in their first contest of the season or playing in their next game after a long layoff, eliminating the Barons' Sept. 11 date against East Noble. The JV team's first game back will be against the East Noble JV on Sept. 14, and the varsity team will resume the season against Columbia City on Sept. 18.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Knights, who are the defending NE8 conference champion and Class 4A finalist, announced that it would be playing Class 6A Penn. The traditionally strong Kingsmen were in need of a Week 4 opponent after Cincinnati's Saint Xavier canceled due to Ohio's restrictions on the number of football games each high school could play this fall.

Angola's game Friday against Leo has also been canceled, and the Hornets already had their Week 3 open. Angola intends to return to play Sept. 11 against West Noble.

Aside from East Noble, it is not clear how many of the schools scheduled to play DeKalb or Angola in the coming weeks will be able to find replacement opponents. This is the not the first example of COVID-19 disrupting the local high school sports scene – Bellmont was ordered to cancel several weeks of in-school classes and athletic programs in the second half of August due to a high rate of infection in northern Adams County.

Athletes have been forced to sit out of their program's early-season contests because they had been exposed to the virus, and some teams, such as Leo volleyball, have had to cancel several events because they did not have enough athletes who were simultaneously healthy, had the mandated number of practices under their belts and had not been identified as coming into contact with an infected person.

The Lions volleyball team will be permitted to return to its regular schedule with a match against Bishop Luers on Thursday, but for NE8 football, it could be several weeks until the Friday Night lineup looks familiar.

