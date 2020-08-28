Bishop Dwenger shakes off North Side

North Side demonstrated why it is considered a team on the rise in the SAC, but Bishop Dwenger refused to hand over the mantle of conference heavyweight Friday night, beating the Legends 27-14.

Bishop Dwenger coach Jason Garrett told his team after the win that this was the sort of effort that they will look back on and draw strength from when they find themselves in challenging situations later this season.

"Week 2, you're wondering, who is your team? What's their identity, how do they play the game?" Garrett said. "We played very physical tonight, we leaned on our seniors. We had that late fourth-down (conversion), that was their call, that's what they wanted to do, and we cut them loose."

North Side tied the game at 14 in the third quarter, when Legends quarterback Duce Taylor hit freshman wide receiver Brauntae Johnson for a 37-yard touchdown. Johnson avoided being being pushed out of bounds, evaded at least two would-be tacklers before he reached the end zone. Right as he crossed the goal line, a Saints defender punched the ball up and out of his grasp, but he caught it again to make the touchdown official. The 2-point conversion was successful.

But it didn't take long for the Saints to shake off the Legends. Bishop Dwenger marched down the field, twice converting on third down, and finally scored on a one-yard keeper by quarterback Brenden Lytle. After three consecutive penalties, two on the North Side and one on the Saints, Bishop Dwenger's 2-point conversion failed, keeping the score at 20-14.

On fourth and 2 around midfield soon afterward, the Saints elected to go for it. The snap was fumbled, but Lytle picked it up and ran for the first down anyway. Devon Tippmann rushed for about 25 yards to bring the ball to the 16, and then with 5 minutes remaining in the game junior running back KJ Tippmann ran the ball for five yards, getting held up by North Side defenders before his teammates finally pushed him into the end zone to give the Saints their final touchdown.

"That was the longest 5-yard run of my life," Tippmann said, which was his first offensive touchdown as a varsity player. "I got hit right at the line, and then I spun off and the linemen got in behind me and pushed me in for the touchdown, so it was a team effort."

Tippmann's first varsity touchdown had come earlier, in the first play of the second quarter. Bishop Dwenger sacked Duce, stripping the ball away from him. Tippmann swept in to pick up the ball and returned it for a 37 yard touchdown that put the Saints up 7-0.

"I saw the quarterback getting sacked, and I figured the ball was coming out. I saw him a couple plays earlier, and he had the ball loose, so I was just waiting for it to come out," Tippmann said.

The Legends scored their first touchdown soon after, getting a first down inches from the end zone and then letting Taylor carry in the ball on the next play. The extra point bounced off a Bishop Dwenger helmet, putting the score at 7-6.

Devon Tippmann scored on a 3-yard carry with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the Saints a 14-6 halftime lead.

