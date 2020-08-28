The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 28, 2020 1:00 am

    High School Football Picks: Week 2

    Well, the high school football season began on time, and Vicky Jacobsen, Mark Jaworski and Josh Patterson all went 15-4.

    Schedule

    Bishop Dwenger at North Side

    Bishop Luers at Wayne

    Snider at Carroll

    South Side at Northrop

    Homestead at Concordia

    Heritage at Norwell

    Mooresville at Leo

    Mississinewa at New Haven

    Huntington North at Jay Co.

    Lakeland at Churubusco

    Eastside at Adams Central

    South Adams at Lewis Cass

    Bluffton at Manchester

    Woodlan at S. Bend Adams

    Columbia City at Cent. Noble

    East Noble at Northwood

    West Noble at Wawasee

    Fremont at Prairie Heights

    Michigan City at Warsaw

    Peru at Whitko

    Vicky's picks

    Bishop Dwenger

    Wayne

    Carroll

    Northrop

    Homestead

    Norwell

    Leo

    New Haven

    Huntington N.

    Churubusco

    Eastside

    South Adams

    Bluffton

    SB Adams

    Columbia City

    East Noble

    Wawasee

    Fremont

    Warsaw

    Peru

    Mark's picks

    Bishop Dwenger

    Bishop Luers

    Snider

    Northrop

    Homestead

    Norwell

    Mooresville

    New Haven

    Huntington N.

    Churubusco

    Adams Central

    South Adams

    Bluffton

    SB Adams

    Central Noble

    East Noble

    West Noble

    Fremont

    Warsaw

    Peru

    Josh's picks

    Bishop Dwenger

    Bishop Luers

    Carroll

    Northrop

    Concordia

    Norwell

    Mooresville

    New Haven

    Huntington N.

    Churubusco

    Adams Central

    South Adams

    Bluffton

    SB Adams

    Columbia City

    East Noble

    Wawasee

    Fremont

    Warsaw

    Peru

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story