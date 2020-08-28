High School Football Picks: Week 2

Well, the high school football season began on time, and Vicky Jacobsen, Mark Jaworski and Josh Patterson all went 15-4.

Schedule

Bishop Dwenger at North Side

Bishop Luers at Wayne

Snider at Carroll

South Side at Northrop

Homestead at Concordia

Heritage at Norwell

Mooresville at Leo

Mississinewa at New Haven

Huntington North at Jay Co.

Lakeland at Churubusco

Eastside at Adams Central

South Adams at Lewis Cass

Bluffton at Manchester

Woodlan at S. Bend Adams

Columbia City at Cent. Noble

East Noble at Northwood

West Noble at Wawasee

Fremont at Prairie Heights

Michigan City at Warsaw

Peru at Whitko

Vicky's picks

Bishop Dwenger

Wayne

Carroll

Northrop

Homestead

Norwell

Leo

New Haven

Huntington N.

Churubusco

Eastside

South Adams

Bluffton

SB Adams

Columbia City

East Noble

Wawasee

Fremont

Warsaw

Peru

Mark's picks

Bishop Dwenger

Bishop Luers

Snider

Northrop

Homestead

Norwell

Mooresville

New Haven

Huntington N.

Churubusco

Adams Central

South Adams

Bluffton

SB Adams

Central Noble

East Noble

West Noble

Fremont

Warsaw

Peru

Josh's picks

Bishop Dwenger

Bishop Luers

Carroll

Northrop

Concordia

Norwell

Mooresville

New Haven

Huntington N.

Churubusco

Adams Central

South Adams

Bluffton

SB Adams

Columbia City

East Noble

Wawasee

Fremont

Warsaw

Peru