Friday, August 28, 2020 1:00 am
High School Football Picks: Week 2
Well, the high school football season began on time, and Vicky Jacobsen, Mark Jaworski and Josh Patterson all went 15-4.
Schedule
Bishop Dwenger at North Side
Bishop Luers at Wayne
Snider at Carroll
South Side at Northrop
Homestead at Concordia
Heritage at Norwell
Mooresville at Leo
Mississinewa at New Haven
Huntington North at Jay Co.
Lakeland at Churubusco
Eastside at Adams Central
South Adams at Lewis Cass
Bluffton at Manchester
Woodlan at S. Bend Adams
Columbia City at Cent. Noble
East Noble at Northwood
West Noble at Wawasee
Fremont at Prairie Heights
Michigan City at Warsaw
Peru at Whitko
Vicky's picks
Bishop Dwenger
Wayne
Carroll
Northrop
Homestead
Norwell
Leo
New Haven
Huntington N.
Churubusco
Eastside
South Adams
Bluffton
SB Adams
Columbia City
East Noble
Wawasee
Fremont
Warsaw
Peru
Mark's picks
Bishop Dwenger
Bishop Luers
Snider
Northrop
Homestead
Norwell
Mooresville
New Haven
Huntington N.
Churubusco
Adams Central
South Adams
Bluffton
SB Adams
Central Noble
East Noble
West Noble
Fremont
Warsaw
Peru
Josh's picks
Bishop Dwenger
Bishop Luers
Carroll
Northrop
Concordia
Norwell
Mooresville
New Haven
Huntington N.
Churubusco
Adams Central
South Adams
Bluffton
SB Adams
Columbia City
East Noble
Wawasee
Fremont
Warsaw
Peru
