Saints avoid SAC upsets to lead poll

With one week of results in the bank, the local football picture is just a tiny bit clearer. I try not to overreact based on unexpected results in the season opener, but with just nine regular season games (and fewer for several schools that have already lost games to COVID-19 cancellations), it could start to get late early for some teams.

1. Bishop Dwenger: On a night with two surprising SAC results, the Saints took care of their business in Week 1, beating Wayne 35-12. They'll have a bigger test this week at North Side.

2. East Noble: In their first game since the Class 4A state finals, the Knights earned a shutout against Plymouth. They've proved they're not afraid to challenge themselves against nonconference opponents as they face NorthWood as scheduled this week and added a date against Penn on Sept. 11.

3. South Adams: The Starfires were quick out of the gate, beating Winchester 41-8 in the season opener.

4. Leo: I thought Leo would win the season opener against Woodlan. I didn't think it would be by 50 points.

5. North Side: The Legends were the hot pick to move up the SAC ranks this year, but a 47-17 win over Snider is quite a statement. Quarterback Duce Taylor set North Side records with 378 passing yards and five touchdowns last week. Can the Legends repeat the trick against a talented and experienced Bishop Dwenger?

6. Carroll: The Chargers earned a comfortable win over Bishop Luers last week. The Week 2 match against Snider has been one to watch in each of the last two years, and that is shaping up to be the case again.

7. Adams Central: Even after switching first-week opponents to Fremont, the Flying Jets started off the season with a big win. A visit from Eastside this week will be revealing.

8. Snider: The result against North Side didn't look good from any angle. But we knew the Panthers were breaking in numerous new players, and Snider has experienced some early-season wobbles in each of the last two years, only to win seven regular season games. I'm not ready to give up on them just yet.

9. New Haven: Junior quarterback Jakar Williams had himself a game last Friday, throwing for 180 yards, rushing for 101 and accounting for four touchdowns.

10. Homestead: The Spartans won't have a lot of good memories for their season opener. Was the loss to Northrop a fluke made possible by a few unavailable players, or a sign of a rough season to come?

11. Concordia: The Class 3A Cadets know they need to capitalize on the games they're expected to win in the SAC, and they did just that by shutting out South Side last week. If they can put up another strong showing against a chagrined Homestead team this week, they will prove they deserved the rankings from AP and coaches poll voters who ranked them third and fourth in 3A, respectively.

12. Angola: The good news: Angola's 55-18 win last Friday suggests the Hornets have put last year's disappointing season in the rear-view mirror. The bad news: the Hornets were exposed to a DeKalb player during that game who has since tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the Hornets will be quarantined for the next two weeks. The “shake you're head because it's 2020” news: Angola already had Week 3 free because Michigan is not playing football this fall, so the quarantine might cost the Hornets just one game. Anyway, ... we'll check back in with Angola on Sept. 11, when they are set to resume the season against West Noble.

13. Northrop: The Bruins earned their first season-opening win since 2010 last week. Damarius Cowen, who rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns, and his teammates will be eager to prove the win over Homestead was no fluke.

14. Eastside: The Blazers dampened Casey Kolkman's debut as Heritage head coach last week, beating the Patriots 49-7. Perennial power Adams Central is next on the docket.

15. Columbia City: Whether it was offense, defense or even special teams, everything was going right for the Eagles in their season opener and first game at their new stadium. They made a usually sure-footed Churubusco team look hapless last week; can they do the same to a Central Noble team that beat rival West Noble in Week 1?

