Scramble on to find opponents

You can say this for football in 2020: We are seeing regular-season matchups that would have seemed bizarre a few months ago. Or maybe even on Monday.

Since DeKalb learned late Tueday that a player who played in last Friday's games against Angola had tested positive for the coronavirus, sending both teams into quarantine for 14 days, two of the teams who had games against the quarantined programs canceled have added makeup dates.

Leo, which was scheduled to play Angola, will instead play Mooresville at home today. The Class 4A Pioneers, who opened their season with a 55-14 win over Lebanon last Friday, learned Wednesday afternoon that their original Week 2 opponent, Danville, would not be able to play this week.

“We found out (about the cancellation) yesterday afternoon, so we started right away, utilizing the website for the IHSAA, the Indiana Football Coaches Association, John Harrell's football page. And we tried to figure out who could be in the same boat, who's looking for games,” Leo athletic director Dave Boyce said.

Boyce said that the Lions started by looking for programs closer to home, but finding teams that did not have an opponent and were willing to play proved challenging.

“Somewhere around 4:30, 5 o'clock I got a phone call from Mooresville, that they were looking for a game,” Boyce said. “I was in the car, we were talking on speakerphone, and the next thing you know it looked like it could work out, so we double-checked the logistics.

“This morning, after we both talked to the administration to make sure they were good with it, we finalized it.”

Mooresville will have to travel 21/2 hours each way to face the Lions. Even the Warriors' official statement reflects the unfamiliarity of the two schools, which read in part that “While we would have preferred to keep this a home game, the only opportunity presented to us was an away game at Leo High School. Leo is located outside of Fort Wayne.”

“We know they have a very good athletic program, and we're excited for the opportunity to play them,” Boyce said. “I'm sure the coaches are trying to find out everything they can leading up to the game.”

East Noble, which was scheduled to play DeKalb on Sept. 11, announced Wednesday that the Knights had arranged a replacement matchup against Penn on that date. Garrett, which was scheduled to play DeKalb this week, has not announced a replacement for today.

New Haven, scheduled to play DeKalb on Sept. 4, also has not announced a new opponent for that date.

But even if the affected teams can come up with new opponents to play as much of the nine-game regular season as possible, it seems impossible to resurrect the traditional Northeast 8 schedule, in which all eight teams would play each conference opponent.

DeKalb seems set to miss two of seven conference games, avoiding a New Haven team that appears to be on the rise and reigning champ East Noble. Leo, on the other hand, would play all seven, as would Bellmont, which missed nonconference matchups in the first two weeks of the season because the Adams County Health Department shut down the school and all activities.

East Noble and New Haven each have six conference games currently on the schedule.

“We really haven't had that talk yet,” Boyce said when asked how the NE8 would determine a champion under the unusual circumstances. “The ADs are great people that are very knowledgeable, so I'm sure it'll be coming up here when we meet again. We'll try to figure out a fair and equitable way to deal with that and approach it, because it's a unique situation. That's for sure.”

vjacobsen@jg.net