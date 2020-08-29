Blazers' preparation pays off in upset win

DECATUR – Eastside's success Friday was equal parts athleticism, focus and preparation.

To upend Adams Central, the fourth-ranked team in Class A, maybe the latter was the most important part.

“We studied a lot of plays through the film and had a lot of individuals just grinding away on film,” senior defensive back Lane Burns said. “I think it showed on the field tonight.”

The Blazers' junior quarterback, Laban Davis, will garner a lot of the attention from the 28-14 road victory. Deservedly so after he completed 9 of 17 passes for 117 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 17 rushes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

But the defense and special teams were opportunistic as Eastside (2-0), ranked eighth in Class 2A, rallied from a 14-7 deficit.

A punt block set up Davis to connect with junior tight end Gavin Wallace on a 42-yard pass, which was quickly followed by a 9-yard Davis touchdown run to tie it at 14 with 2:28 remaining in the second quarter.

Burns recovered a Blake Heyerly fumble and took it 54 yards to give the Blazers the lead for good with 1:39 remaining in the quarter.

“I saw it come out of his hands, like a bad mesh point between the quarterback and the running back. I played backyard football all the time and I knew if it was end-over-end, it was going to bounce right to me. I saw it (do that) and it was just a scoop-and-score type situation,” Burns said.

And Burns' third-quarter interception set up a 9-yard touchdown pass by Davis to senior Wade Miller, who dove in the corner for the 28-14 lead.

The other big Eastside interception, which cemented the victory, came from junior Johnny Eck, who also recovered a fumble on a botched lateral pass by Adams Central.

“We had a great effort defensively,” Blazers head coach Todd Mason said. “(Assistant) coach (Corey) Schoon came up with a heck of a game plan. I don't know what the stats are yet, but we held their running game in check and tried to get them to throw the ball. They got one over the top of us early, but I thought our pass defense was pretty good.”

Indeed, Adams Central's running game was less productive than usual, though junior Alex Currie got 95 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Heyerly, a junior, was held to 20 yards.

That forced a lot of responsibility onto the shoulders of sophomore quarterback Ryan Black, who completed 5 of 17 passes for 102 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Junior Nick Neuenschwander, who had an early 57-yard touchdown catch to tie it at 7, finished with five receptions and 113 yards for the Flying Jets (1-1).

Eastside's Matt Firestine, a senior, rushed 17 times for 85 yards.

Note: The Flying Jets announced their game against Monroe Central next week will not be played and they're seeking a new opponent.

