Chargers' passing attack picks apart Snider defense

Carroll started off slowly against Snider on Friday night: The Chargers' first offensive possession ended in a punt. Then the next six in a row ended in touchdowns as the hosts scored 33 straight points.

The Panthers simply couldn't slow down a Carroll passing attack that marched the ball up and down the field all night en route to a 42-12 Chargers victory.

The Chargers were led by wide receiver Jameson Coverstone, who caught 10 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown.

The win catapulted Carroll to 2-0 for the first time since 2015.

“We started out a little sluggish, to be honest, but then we got some momentum going,” said Carroll coach Doug Dinan, who spent 17 years coaching at Snider. “Quarterback made some plays, we got some big touchdown passes, we got a little spark of energy and things just kind of went right for us. ... Our guys played hard.”

The quarterback who made those plays was junior Jeff Becker, who was responsible for four touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Bishop Luers. Becker was excellent for a second straight game, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns while completing 13 of 29 passes.

The big-armed quarterback also showed off his mobility, running eight times for 75 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown scamper that made it 20-0 early in the second quarter.

“That's going to be the key all year long,” Dinan said of relying on the passing game. “(Becker) throws the ball well, he's got a good receiver corps that he spreads it out to. We're going to throw it around. That's our game.

“The offensive line did a nice job of pass-protecting for him. He made some good decisions and consequently you get a 30-point win.”

Arguably Becker's best throw came after Snider had scored its only touchdown of the first half to cut the deficit to 33-6.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, Coverstone got behind the defense and Becker lofted a pass high into the cool night air that landed perfectly in the wideout's hands for a 52-yard gain. Three plays later, the Chargers scored again, and any momentum Snider had was gone.

“I saw the safety, he started to come up and I knew I was fast enough and I just went and Jeff threw an absolutely perfect ball,” Coverstone said.

The Chargers might have found a star in Coverstone, a junior who was playing only his second varsity game. He benefited from attention paid to top Chargers wideout Mason Englert, who caught a 34-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Coverstone caught a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter against a blown coverage.

“I feel great, I've never felt anything like this,” the wide receiver said. “It just feels great to know I impacted the game and great to know we got a win.”

The Panthers dropped to 0-2 for just the fourth time in program history, with both of their losses coming by 30 points.

Carroll will face North Side (1-1) at home next week.

