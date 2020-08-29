The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, August 29, 2020 1:00 am

    Highlights

    Scoreboard

    Bishop Dwenger 27, North Side 14

    Bishop Luers 49, Wayne 36

    Carroll 42, Snider 12

    Northrop 27, South Side 7

    Homestead 7, Concordia 0

    Mooresville 34, Leo 17

    Norwell 35, Heritage 7

    New Haven 22, Mississinewa 14

    Huntington North 47, Jay County 8

    Churubusco 43, Lakeland 0

    Eastside 28, Adams Central 14

    South Adams 55, Lewis Cass 7

    Bluffton 22, Manchester 0

    South Bend Adams 50, Woodlan 0

    Columbia City 28, Central Noble 7

    East Noble 5, NorthWood 14

    Wawasee 31, West Noble 0

    Fremont 40, Prairie Heights 0

    Michigan City 41, Warsaw 21

    Peru 49, Whitko 14

    Peak Performers

    KAM VANDERBOSCH, HOMESTEAD

    7 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT

    LAH-SHON MILLER, NORTH SIDE

    10 tackles, 5 TFL

    DAMARIUS COWEN, NORTHROP

    209 rushing yards, 3 TDs

    KAEDEN MILLER, LEO

    115 rushing yards, TD

    JEFFREY BECKER, CARROLL

    439 total yards, 4TDs

    JAMESON COVERSTONE, CARROLL

    10 receptions, 240 receiving yards, TD

    GREG BOLT, COLUMBIA CITY

    142 rushing yards, TD

    RAMON ANDERSON, BISHOP LUERS

    134 rushing yards, 2TDs

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story