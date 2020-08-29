Saturday, August 29, 2020 1:00 am
Highlights
Scoreboard
Bishop Dwenger 27, North Side 14
Bishop Luers 49, Wayne 36
Carroll 42, Snider 12
Northrop 27, South Side 7
Homestead 7, Concordia 0
Mooresville 34, Leo 17
Norwell 35, Heritage 7
New Haven 22, Mississinewa 14
Huntington North 47, Jay County 8
Churubusco 43, Lakeland 0
Eastside 28, Adams Central 14
South Adams 55, Lewis Cass 7
Bluffton 22, Manchester 0
South Bend Adams 50, Woodlan 0
Columbia City 28, Central Noble 7
East Noble 5, NorthWood 14
Wawasee 31, West Noble 0
Fremont 40, Prairie Heights 0
Michigan City 41, Warsaw 21
Peru 49, Whitko 14
Peak Performers
KAM VANDERBOSCH, HOMESTEAD
7 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT
LAH-SHON MILLER, NORTH SIDE
10 tackles, 5 TFL
DAMARIUS COWEN, NORTHROP
209 rushing yards, 3 TDs
KAEDEN MILLER, LEO
115 rushing yards, TD
JEFFREY BECKER, CARROLL
439 total yards, 4TDs
JAMESON COVERSTONE, CARROLL
10 receptions, 240 receiving yards, TD
GREG BOLT, COLUMBIA CITY
142 rushing yards, TD
RAMON ANDERSON, BISHOP LUERS
134 rushing yards, 2TDs
