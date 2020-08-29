Spartans win defensive battle on new turf field

The first varsity football game on Zollner Stadium's new turf didn't give the new scoreboard much of a workout, as Homestead defeated Concordia 7-0 on Friday.

Evan Ormsby's second-quarter touchdown pass to Jared Kistler stood up as the game's lone score as the Spartans (1-1, 1-1 SAC) rebounded from a loss at Northrop last Friday. Amir Drew rushed for 75 yards for Concordia (1-1, 1-1), but the Spartans limited the hosts to 118 offensive yards total.

BISHOP LUERS 49, WAYNE 36: At Wayne Stadium, the Knights (1-1, 1-1 SAC) outscored the host Generals (0-2, 0-2) 32-14 after halftime. Carson Clark went 14-of-21 passing for 261 yards and a pair of scores for Luers, while Shawn Collins and Chris Thomas ran for 157 and 137 yards, respectively, for Wayne.

NORTHROP 27, SOUTH SIDE 7: At Spuller Stadium, Damarius Cowen followed up a strong performance against Homestead with three rushing touchdowns as the Bruins started 2-0 for the first time since 2006. Javonte Malone's 76-yard kickoff return set up the lone score for the Archers (0-2, 0-2).

COLUMBIA CITY 28, CENTRAL NOBLE 7: In Albion, Garrett Geiger returned an interception for a touchdown, and Greg Bolt's 142-yard rushing effort lifted the Eagles (2-0). Sawyer Yoder paced the Cougars (1-1) with 60 rushing yards.

EAST NOBLE 15, NORTHWOOD 14: In Nappanee, the Knights (2-0) stuffed a pair of second-half drives inside their red zone to hold off the host Panthers (0-1). Rowan Zolman caught two touchdown passes and notched a second-half interception in the end zone for East Noble.

NORWELL 35, HERITAGE 7: In Ossian, Eli Riley scored three ways (run, pass, punt return) for the Knights (2-0), while Beau Bosler returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Patriots (0-2).

HUNTINGTON NORTH 47, JAY COUNTY 8: In Portland, the Vikings (1-1) had seven different rushers find the end zone. Alex Gallegos' 31-yard run capped Huntington North's scoring and served as the visitors' longest touchdown run of the night.

MOORESVILLE 34, LEO 17: In Leo-Cedarville, Kaeden Miller rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (1-1), but seven completed passes amassed 206 yards for the visiting Pioneers (2-0), ranked fourth in Class 4A in this week's AP poll.

BLUFFTON 22, MANCHESTER 0: In North Manchester, Cody Mittlestedt ran for 85 yards and the first touchdown for the Tigers (2-0).

SOUTH ADAMS 55, LEWIS CASS 7: In Walton, James Arnold threw five touchdown passes before halftime as the Starfires (2-0) cruised.

FREMONT 40, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0: In Brushy Prairie, the Eagles (1-1) claimed the nonconference matchup between the Northeast Corner Conference Small Division foes, as Kameron Colclasure's two first-half touchdowns more than held up. The Panthers will play host to Fremont on Oct. 9 for the game that counts toward the league standings.

CHURUBUSCO 43, LAKELAND 0: In Churubusco, Wyatt Marks' 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns powered the Eagles (1-1) to the NECC interdivisional victory. The Lakers (0-2) failed to score for the second straight week, averaging just 1.1 yards per offensive play.

WAWASEE 31, WEST NOBLE 0: In Syracuse, Parker Young passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Warriors (2-0) notched two shutout victories to start the season for the first time since 1975.

MICHIGAN CITY 41, WARSAW 21: In Warsaw, Colton Wampler and Julius Jones scored rushing touchdowns for the Tigers (1-1).