Archers' pressure finally pays off

The Archers took aim at North Side multiple times in the first half Saturday morning, but they didn't capitalize until the second half, coming away with a 2-0 victory in SAC girls soccer.

“Our girls are moving more as a team, they're still learning their positions,” said Harley Kucinsky, who shares the South Side coaching duties with Jessica Sandoval. “During the game, you could see that many of our girls play multiple positions. We don't ever want anyone to get too comfortable in a spot. We're trying to work on communication on the field and supporting each other, so that it's not an individual game and that it's a team sport.”

South Side (2-1) kept the ball on North Side's side of the field for most of the first half, but the Archers' best scoring chance in the first half, a penalty kick by Perla Martinez with 8:30 left in the period, clanked off the crossbar and the two teams went into halftime deadlocked 0-0.

Just over five minutes into the second half, a South Side player punted the ball into a crowd in front of the North Side goal. The North Side keeper got her hands on the ball but couldn't keep control, and sophomore midfielder Jennifer Loo took advantage, sinking the loose ball into the back of the net.

“Katye (Maldonado) booted the ball, and as a team we try to hustle to the ball, so that's when I shot it in,” Loo said. “Everyone was there, I think it was (BreAnna King), she assisted to me. It was pretty straight-forward, good passing.”

The announcer, perhaps confused by the mass of players in front of net, initially announced sophomore sweeper Heyree Dah as the goal scorer. Dah later scored a goal of her own.

“I don't know who passed the ball to me, but I was in the middle and it was bunched up,” Dah said. “The other team was kind of bunched up, so I just kicked it.”

Sandoval and Kucinsky have been co-head coaches since last season. Sandoval said they have similar visions for the team, which includes growing the program and instilling “South Side pride.”

“We have girls that were nervous to play before we got here, and just seeing them as girls that want to play and want to have the same opportunities as everybody else,” Kucinsky said. “We'll do our part to get them great opportunities and help them grow as a person, as well.”

North Side dropped to 0-5.

Note: SAC schools will slightly loosen restrictions on attendance at athletic events starting Tuesday. During “Step 2,” which will run from Tuesday through Sept. 13, athletes listed on the team roster will be allotted tickets for immediate family members to attend, although the number of tickets for each athlete may vary depending on the size of the team and the venue in which they are playing. Spectators who are allowed to attend will be expected to wear masks, sit in designated areas and socially distance from other spectators. Tennis, cross country and golf will not require tickets, but only parents and guardians will be allowed, and they will be expected to wear masks and socially distance.

