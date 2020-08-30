Panthers are in unfamiliar territory with winless start

Carroll defeated Snider 42-12 on Friday night, sending the Panthers to a second straight loss to open the season. For Snider, a program that won 18 sectional titles in 19 seasons from 2000 to 2018, it is just the fourth 0-2 start in team history.

The last time the Panthers started the season with back-to-back losses was in 1993 and they have more seasons with one loss or fewer for the whole year than they do 0-2 starts in program history.

The Panthers' two losses have been by 30 points apiece, with the defeat against Carroll coming on the heels of a 47-17 loss to North Side in Week 1. It's the first time the Panthers have lost back-to-back games by 30 points or more. Carroll coach Doug Dinan, who coached at Snider for 17 years, said the Panthers are better than they've shown so far.

“I have a ton of respect for everybody that goes through that program,” Dinan said. “Because they understand hard work and they understand the sacrifice that is necessary.”

Quarterbacks duel at North Side

When North Side played host to Bishop Dwenger, it was a matchup of an ascending SAC contender and a perennial favorite.

But it was also a meeting of two returning quarterbacks hoping to make some noise in their senior seasons.

Duce Taylor, who set North Side records in the victory over Snider in Week 1, racked up more yards in the 27-14 loss to the Saints, throwing for 298 yards and a touchdown.

He completed 14 of 33 passes and had a fumble, which was returned for a touchdown by Bishop Dwenger's KJ Tippmann.

It was only the third time over two years that North Side lost a game started by Taylor.

Dwenger's Brenden Lytle, however, came out with the most important stat: The win.

“This whole season, it's all about Duce. Duce this, Duce that,” Lytle said. “And I said, to my dad and my coaches, this week's going to be the week that we show who's the best quarterback. And Duce is a great quarterback, but our defense did a great job.”

AC lineman doing well after injury

There were some scary moments in the third quarter of Eastside's 28-14 victory over Adams Central, when Flying Jets senior offensive lineman/linebacker Joshua Smith lay motionless on the field.

As both teams prayed at the silent Monroe stadium, Smith was taken off on a stretcher and to an ambulance.

Adams Central coach Michael Mosser wrote Saturday in a text message that Smith was doing “good” and had a sprained neck.