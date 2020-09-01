Bellmont finally in action

Bellmont volleyball coach Craig Krull said he couldn't bring himself to watch the livestreams of other teams playing their early-season matches.

Bellmont made it all the way to the Class 3A state finals in 2019, but last month the Adams County Health Department ordered Bellmont's district to begin classes online, and Braves sports went on hiatus.

“The first two weeks have been awfully rough,” Krull said.

In-person classes and contact sports were allowed to resume Aug. 26, and Krull's team finally played its first match of the season Monday, sweeping Blackhawk Christian 25-18, 25-18, 25-9.

“In the second set, (Blackhawk) went on a four- or five-point lead, and we just kind of regrouped,” Krull said. “My players have unbelievable energy. I think we could be down a handful of points, and we're still going to have the ability to come back, chip away.

“The girls did a good job of improvising if things didn't go as they're supposed to, and that's what allows you to win. You don't have to be perfect, you don't have to do everything strong, but you have to be able to find ways to score.”

Blackhawk Christian won five straight points in the first set to pull ahead 5-2 – including two straight blocks from 6-foot-5 Cara Cresse, who has committed to Louisville – but Bellmont responded by winning seven straight points to go back up 9-5.

Bellmont remained in control of the set and got its first set point up 24-15, although Blackhawk won the next three points. Bellmont finally sewed up the first set when Cresse's serve went long.

Bellmont fell behind 7-3 in the second set, then won six straight points to retake the lead. Bellmont slowly pulled away, sealing it with a kill by junior middle hitter Delaney Knipstein.

But the third set, Bellmont was in complete control, jumping out to an 8-1 lead and not looking back.

“We kept fighting so hard against Blackhawk and in the third set I think it really paid off,” Krull said. “I think maybe we wore them down a little bit. But it was just a nice effort all-around.”

Junior middle hitter Meg Saalfrank led Bellmont with seven kills, and senior outside hitter Sophie Krull and freshman outside hitter Delaney Lawson each had six. Sophie Krull and junior libero Emma McMahon each had 11 digs, and McMahon had four aces.

Cresse led the Braves (4-2) with seven kills and eight blocks.

“Her block was outstanding. That was one thing we had to cover, we had to make sure our hitters were hitting high,” McMahon said. “We obviously knew we were going to get blocked. We had to move on, we had to let her have it. She's an outstanding player, she's going to get kills. ... And I think we played her well tonight, I think we did the best we could to slow her down.”

