Chargers score early, often in win

The Carroll girls soccer team lost on a late goal by Bishop Dwenger on Monday, but any lingering disappointment or fatigue from that match couldn't be seen on Tuesday, as the Chargers beat Snider 8-0 at Kreager Park.

“I think we did really well moving the ball – a lot of people scored tonight, which is really good for our team,” senior midfielder Sarah Mullins said. “I think we did really well finishing tonight.”

The Chargers started the barrage almost immediately. Five minutes into the match, Snider defender Alaina Edwards attempted to steal the ball but senior midfielder Kelsi Hoot hopped over her leg and continued to charge the goal, shooting from the left side and sending the ball into the right corner of the goal.

In the 12th minute, freshman forward Leila Mojtahedi caught a cross in front of the goal and buried it to put the Chargers up 2-0.

“These freshmen aren't playing like freshmen,” Carroll coach Rick Smith said.

The Chargers scored again in the 17th minute on a goal that looked like it might have deflected off a Snider defender.

In the 24th minute, Snider goalkeeper Liana Henry blocked the first Carroll shot, but junior forward Ella Theard followed the ball and gently tapped it into the net when Henry couldn't keep her grasp on it.

Theard scored once more on a shot that Henry got her hands on but couldn't stop, giving the Chargers a 5-0 halftime lead.

In the 47th minute, Mojtahedi passed the ball back to sophomore defender Jessica Till, who needed just one touch to send the ball into the very top of the goal.

“It was a highlight for her,” Smith said of Till's goal.

“She took a wide-open shot that I have been on her (about) all year. 'Jessica, you have a great shot, take it from out there.' She has turned down probably a dozen shots from the first four games that she could have had from there, she passed it to somebody else instead of taking it. So it was really neat to see her step up and take the shot,” Smith added.

Senior midfielder Alex Shaw, junior midfielder Madelynn Welker and freshman forward Regan Konow also scored goals. Mullins was credited with two assists and Mojtahedi, Welker and freshman midfielder Emmersyn Hunter with an assist each.

Snider is now 3-3 after the loss. The Chargers, who are ranked No. 18 in Class 3A, move to 3-2. Hoot described the Chargers' season so far as “mixed” based on the loses to Bishop Dwenger and Mishawaka Marian, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, but Smith said his players should not be disappointed by their results so far.

“The kids made a comment about being 'up and down,' but I think these kids are playing awesome,” Smith said. “They work very hard in practice, they all get along real well, no complaints.”

