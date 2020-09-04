Carroll tops North Side in wild shootout

It was a parade of touchdown passes and penalties at Carroll on Friday and in the end the Chargers emerged victorious over visiting North Side.

Carroll mustered its highest-scoring contest since 2013, hanging 76 points on the Legends' defense behind career nights from quarterback Jeff Becker, who accounted for nine touchdowns and wide receiver Mason Englert, who caught four of them. The Chargers won 76-48 to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2014, when they finished the regular season undefeated.

"North Side put up a fight, you look at the scoreboard, it's 76-48, there's not many times you put up 48 and lose," Becker said. "Definitely a fun night, a good matchup, we had fun playing. ... (The win) shows Carroll is a very dominant team. We came out, we played well and we executed the scheme well and that's what we do."

Becker got going from the outset, hitting junior Jameson Coverstone for a 20-yard touchdown pass on Carroll's opening drive. He would find Coverstone twice more for scores before the night was through, but it was Englert who really had the big night. The 5-foot-11 senior hauled in touchdown passes from 38, 11, 68 and 48 yards, the latter the game-clinching score midway through the fourth quarter.

"Mason's my guy," Becker said. "We know what we do going into the game. I got people across the board, all of my receivers that are on the field, they're going to make the plays and I trust every single one of them.

"Everything was working (in the passing game)," he added. "It's a team effort. Our (offensive) line had probably the best game they've ever played. Our receivers caught every pass I threw them even if it was a bad ball. Everything was clicking, we had high energy on the sidelines, it was really good."

Becker finished with 460 yards passing and eight scores, while adding 46 more yards on the ground, including a 23-yard touchdown scamper. Englert caught 10 passes for 306 yards and the four scores.

The Legends (1-2) hung in against the Carroll onslaught, matching the Chargers touchdown for touchdown much of the night. North Side quarterback Duce Taylor had a monster night of his own, going 29 for 45 for 391 yards and six touchdown passes. He added 31 yards rushing to go over 400 total yards.

Running back Ja'Suan Lambert carried 27 times for 152 yards and a score, while wideout Brauntae Johnson hauled in 10 passes for 166 yards and two scores.

North Side looked to be finished when the Legends fumbled on the first play of the second half and Carroll's Jorge Valdes scooped it up and rumbled eight yards for a touchdown to make it 36-19. But a third-quarter safety and a highlight-reel 45-yard catch-and-run on which Johnson broke four tackles to set up a Taylor touchdown pass to Lambert got the Legends within 55-48 before Carroll pulled away.

The Chargers take on Northrop (2-1) next week. North Side gets Wayne (1-2).

