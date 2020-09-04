Cowan leads unbeaten Bruins

There are two numbers that define the Northrop football season so far.

The first is two, as in the number of wins in the Bruins' first two games. A 2-0 record may not be remarkable for some programs, but the Bruins haven't been 2-0 since 2006, three coaches ago. A win over Wayne today would give Northrop its best start since 1983.

The second number, which goes a long way in explaining how the Bruins got to 2-0, is 485. That's the number of yards senior running back Damarius Cowen has rushed for against Homestead and South Side.

“It was really against Homestead, you could just tell. He's a very determined young man, he's committed to what he's doing, and when he's locked in like that the sky's the limit,” Northrop coach Jason Doerffler said. “And I can't say that I'm surprised, because I've seen it, I've seen him do it. But at that stage, Week 1, when we needed him to have that performance, was awesome.”

He has scored seven of Northrop's eight touchdowns this season, and is averaging 7.0 yards per carry, an improvement from last year, when he averaged 6.1 yards per carry. He scored four times and averaged 70 yards per game in seven games as a junior.

But even though he refers to running the ball “my craft,” he refused to take all the credit for his eye-popping stats.

“Seeing those two games it's like, wow, this is a wake-up call, I can really do something with the team that I have,” Cowen said. “It's more teamwork, that's the biggest thing, the biggest factor in (my improvement), is out teamwork. It just works well.”

The pandemic has forced many changes that would seem to hurt team cohesion: teammates couldn't train together from March through June, 7-on-7 season was skipped, and many programs are keeping different position groups apart more often to limit the spread of coronavirus if one player is positive.

“Some of our teammates weren't bringing everything to it, not buying in to what our coaches were telling us. The team we have now, we're buying in, we're being coached, and we want to have a good season and fight for each other,” Cowen said. “It started really in conditioning. ... I love what's coming about with our team. I love the dedication they're bringing and the energy they're bringing.”

Doerffler said several players left the team during the offseason, which could've spelled doom for the Bruins.

“We told them, this could be the worst thing that happens, or it could be the best thing that happens to us, and I think it turned out to be one of the better things,” Doerffler said. “They've bought in to this idea that you have to be unselfish. It doesn't matter who gets the touchdowns or the accolades. We need to play a certain way, and they've bought into it.”

Doerffler also acknowledged that Northrop has so far been lucky to avoid some of the struggles that have tripped up other local teams, most notably having significant players quarantined during big games.

“We understand that we've got to be better. We're fortunate to be 2-0. We got some breaks in Week 1, and South (Side) was a close game, it was a tough game,” Doerffler said. “The conference is a grind. I feel confident moving forward in the season, but every team the rest of the way is capable of beating us.”

While Cowen has been almost unstoppable, Doerffler acknowledged that one man cannot be a team's entire offense, at least not over the long run.

“We know we're going to have to throw the ball,” said Doerffler, whose team is averaging 44 yards in the air over the first two games. “Last Friday, we won, which is great, but we completed two of 10 passes. Teams are going to gear up, and they're going to want to stop the run, obviously. We're going to have to make them pay for loading the box and that type of thing, so that's been a focus this week.”

And it's not lost on the Bruins that this football season has been and remains in jeopardy, and that there is no guarantee that they will be allowed to finish out their schedule. However long this season lasts, Cowen will be using it to honor his father, Calvin Cowen, who passed away in 2014.

“He's always been a big part of my life, and seeing him care for me and my other siblings, that's what every son wants,” Cowen said. “He's my biggest motivation. He left this earth when I was 12, and it clicked for me, life is short. And you have to make the best of it. I'm going to keep on going for him.”

