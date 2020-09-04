The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 04, 2020

    High School Football Picks: Week 3

    Vicky Jacobsen and Josh Patterson both went 17-3 while Mark Jaworski was 15-5. Jacobsen and Patterson are tied for the lead at 32-7 with Jaworski two games back at 30-9.

    Schedule

    Concordia at Snider

    Homestead at Bishop Luers

    North Side at Carroll

    Northrop at Wayne

    South Side at Bishop Dwenger

    E. Noble at Huntington North

    Bellmont at Columbia City

    Norwell at Leo

    New Haven at Pioneer

    Adams Central at Tri

    Bluffton at South Adams

    Heritage at Woodlan

    Antwerp (Ohio) at Fremont

    Eastside at West Noble

    Fairfield at Central Noble

    Garrett at Churubusco

    Northridge at Wawasee

    Warsaw at Plymouth

    Whitko at Rochester

    Vicky's picks

    Snider

    Homestead

    North Side

    Northrop

    Bishop Dwenger

    East Noble

    Columbia City

    Leo

    Pioneer

    Adams Central

    South Adams

    Heritage

    Fremont

    Eastside

    Central Noble

    Churubusco

    Wawasee

    Warsaw

    Whitko

    Mark's picks

    Snider

    Homestead

    Carroll

    Northrop

    Bishop Dwenger

    East Noble

    Columbia City

    Leo

    Pioneer

    Adams Central

    South Adams

    Heritage

    Fremont

    Eastside

    Fairfield

    Churubusco

    Wawasee

    Warsaw

    Rochester

    Josh's picks

    Concordia

    Homestead

    Carroll

    Northrop

    Bishop Dwenger

    East Noble

    Columbia City

    Leo

    Pioneer

    Adams Central

    South Adams

    Heritage

    Fremont

    Eastside

    Fairfield

    Garrett

    Wawasee

    Warsaw

    Rochester

