Friday, September 04, 2020 1:00 am
High School Football Picks: Week 3
Vicky Jacobsen and Josh Patterson both went 17-3 while Mark Jaworski was 15-5. Jacobsen and Patterson are tied for the lead at 32-7 with Jaworski two games back at 30-9.
Schedule
Concordia at Snider
Homestead at Bishop Luers
North Side at Carroll
Northrop at Wayne
South Side at Bishop Dwenger
E. Noble at Huntington North
Bellmont at Columbia City
Norwell at Leo
New Haven at Pioneer
Adams Central at Tri
Bluffton at South Adams
Heritage at Woodlan
Antwerp (Ohio) at Fremont
Eastside at West Noble
Fairfield at Central Noble
Garrett at Churubusco
Northridge at Wawasee
Warsaw at Plymouth
Whitko at Rochester
Vicky's picks
Snider
Homestead
North Side
Northrop
Bishop Dwenger
East Noble
Columbia City
Leo
Pioneer
Adams Central
South Adams
Heritage
Fremont
Eastside
Central Noble
Churubusco
Wawasee
Warsaw
Whitko
Mark's picks
Snider
Homestead
Carroll
Northrop
Bishop Dwenger
East Noble
Columbia City
Leo
Pioneer
Adams Central
South Adams
Heritage
Fremont
Eastside
Fairfield
Churubusco
Wawasee
Warsaw
Rochester
Josh's picks
Concordia
Homestead
Carroll
Northrop
Bishop Dwenger
East Noble
Columbia City
Leo
Pioneer
Adams Central
South Adams
Heritage
Fremont
Eastside
Fairfield
Garrett
Wawasee
Warsaw
Rochester
