High School Football Picks: Week 3

Vicky Jacobsen and Josh Patterson both went 17-3 while Mark Jaworski was 15-5. Jacobsen and Patterson are tied for the lead at 32-7 with Jaworski two games back at 30-9.

Schedule

Concordia at Snider

Homestead at Bishop Luers

North Side at Carroll

Northrop at Wayne

South Side at Bishop Dwenger

E. Noble at Huntington North

Bellmont at Columbia City

Norwell at Leo

New Haven at Pioneer

Adams Central at Tri

Bluffton at South Adams

Heritage at Woodlan

Antwerp (Ohio) at Fremont

Eastside at West Noble

Fairfield at Central Noble

Garrett at Churubusco

Northridge at Wawasee

Warsaw at Plymouth

Whitko at Rochester

Vicky's picks

Snider

Homestead

North Side

Northrop

Bishop Dwenger

East Noble

Columbia City

Leo

Pioneer

Adams Central

South Adams

Heritage

Fremont

Eastside

Central Noble

Churubusco

Wawasee

Warsaw

Whitko

Mark's picks

Snider

Homestead

Carroll

Northrop

Bishop Dwenger

East Noble

Columbia City

Leo

Pioneer

Adams Central

South Adams

Heritage

Fremont

Eastside

Fairfield

Churubusco

Wawasee

Warsaw

Rochester

Josh's picks

Concordia

Homestead

Carroll

Northrop

Bishop Dwenger

East Noble

Columbia City

Leo

Pioneer

Adams Central

South Adams

Heritage

Fremont

Eastside

Fairfield

Garrett

Wawasee

Warsaw

Rochester