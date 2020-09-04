So far the season is still hazy

Usually two weeks of data means that we have a clearer picture of where each of our local football teams stands. But this year, many teams have competed in the first two games of the season without key players and, in some cases, with the opponent named just a few days before kickoff. Will those early-season results prove to be misleading?

1. Bishop Dwenger (2-0): The Saints were challenged but never rattled when they faced North Side last week, proving they remain in the driver's seat in the SAC race. Has it been easier for them because they haven't lost players to quarantine? Nope: The Saints have been without their full wide receiver corps for the first two weeks, but should be back to full strength this week.

2. East Noble (2-0): The Knights prevailed over NorthWood 15-14 last week, and they'll face Huntington North this week before resuming their punishing nonconference slate against Penn on Sept. 11.

3. South Adams (2-0): The Starfires will face challenges this season, surely. But they haven't seen one yet, outscoring Winchester and Lewis Cass by a combined score of 96-15 over the first two weeks.

4. Carroll (2-0): The Chargers have combined to score 90 points over the first two weeks of the season, but they did so against Class 2A Bishop Luers and a struggling Snider squad. Will they be able to keep it up against North Side this week?

5. Eastside (2-0): The Blazers made some noise last week with a 28-14 win over Adams Central, and they're the only 2-0 team in NECC.

6. North Side (1-1): Duce Taylor and the Legends are going to pull off big plays and rack up the yards, that's nearly guaranteed. But will it translate to touchdowns, as in the Week 1 win over Snider? Or can defenses mitigate the damage as Bishop Dwenger did in last week's 27-14 win?

7. Leo (1-1): The Lions picked up a new opponent in Mooresville late last week and fell 34-17, even though the Pioneers were the ones making an unexpected road trip. But now that Mooresville is the No. 1-ranked Class 4A team in both the AP and coaches poll, perhaps we shouldn't hold this loss against the Lions.

8. Northrop (2-0): Sure, the Bruins have had some good breaks, facing a shorthanded Homestead team and then South Side. But 2-0 is 2-0, Damarius Cowen has been unstoppable in the early season, and there's something to be said for a team that has been able to get its players when so many others have not. If they can get the passing game going, they'll be scary.

9. New Haven (2-0): We'll see what the Bulldogs are made of as they travel to Class 2A No. 1 Pioneer this week in a late-addition game.

10. Homestead (1-1): The Spartans have been in the unfortunate position of opening the season without some key players. They'll likely grow stronger as the season goes on.

11. Concordia (1-1): Sure, the Spartans haven't been the juggernaut they were last year, but the Cadets kept last week's game against Homestead (a 7-0 loss) close despite being without their starting quarterback, among others. That would seem to reflect well on Concordia.

12. Adams Central (1-1): The Flying Jets fell to Eastside last week, but right now that seems to be more of a sign of the Blazers' strength than the Jets' weakness.

13. Columbia City (2-0): The Eagles have given up just one touchdown over the first two weeks of the season. They play host to Bellmont, which is playing in its first game of the season, this Friday.

14. Angola (1-0): The Hornets are still under quarantine after a player who participated in the Week 1 game against DeKalb tested positive for COVID-19.

15. Norwell (2-0): The Knights have outscored their opponents 77-7 over the first two weeks. We'll see what Norwell is really made of this week when they travel to Leo.

