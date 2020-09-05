The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 05, 2020 1:00 am

    Highlights

    Scoreboard

    Snider 27, Concordia 0

    Homestead 38, Bishop Luers 13

    Carroll 76, North Side 48

    Wayne 42, Northrop 33

    Bishop Dwenger 33, South Side 13

    East Noble 28, Huntington North 21

    Columbia City 47, Bellmont 6

    Leo 17, Norwell 0

    New Haven 32, Pioneer 28

    Adams Central 41, Tri 0

    South Adams 60, Bluffton 7

    Heritage 26, Woodlan 19

    Fremont 25, Antwerp (Ohio) 15

    Eastside 34, West Noble 0

    Fairfield 32, Central Noble 6

    Churubusco 44, Garrett 15

    Northridge 20, Wawasee 0

    Warsaw 28, Plymouth 14

    Whitko 28, Rochester 7

    Peak Performers

    CHRIS THOMAS, WAYNE

    308 rushing yards, 4TDs

    JAMES ARNOLD,

    SOUTH ADAMS

    270 passing yards, 4 TDs

    JEFF BECKER,

    CARROLL

    460 passing yards, 9 totals TDs

    GREG BOLT, COLUMBIA CITY

    318 passing yards, 5TDs

    MASON ENGLERT,

    CARROLL

    10 catches, 306 receiving yards, 4 TDs

    LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE

    302 total yards, 4TDs

