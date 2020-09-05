Saturday, September 05, 2020 1:00 am
Highlights
Scoreboard
Snider 27, Concordia 0
Homestead 38, Bishop Luers 13
Carroll 76, North Side 48
Wayne 42, Northrop 33
Bishop Dwenger 33, South Side 13
East Noble 28, Huntington North 21
Columbia City 47, Bellmont 6
Leo 17, Norwell 0
New Haven 32, Pioneer 28
Adams Central 41, Tri 0
South Adams 60, Bluffton 7
Heritage 26, Woodlan 19
Fremont 25, Antwerp (Ohio) 15
Eastside 34, West Noble 0
Fairfield 32, Central Noble 6
Churubusco 44, Garrett 15
Northridge 20, Wawasee 0
Warsaw 28, Plymouth 14
Whitko 28, Rochester 7
Peak Performers
CHRIS THOMAS, WAYNE
308 rushing yards, 4TDs
JAMES ARNOLD,
SOUTH ADAMS
270 passing yards, 4 TDs
JEFF BECKER,
CARROLL
460 passing yards, 9 totals TDs
GREG BOLT, COLUMBIA CITY
318 passing yards, 5TDs
MASON ENGLERT,
CARROLL
10 catches, 306 receiving yards, 4 TDs
LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE
302 total yards, 4TDs
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story