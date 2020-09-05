Wayne back's big day costs Bruins

Northrop dreamed of accomplishing a feat unseen in 37 years. Wayne running back Chris Thomas turned those Bruin dreams into nightmares, rushing for 308 yards and four touchdowns as the Generals won 42-33 on Friday at Wayne Stadium.

Shawn Collins added 108 yards on the ground for Wayne (1-2, 1-2 Summit Athletic Conference), while Northrop (2-1, 2-1) missed out on the chance to win its first three games for the first time since 1983. Damarius Cowen ran for 99 yards and a Bruin touchdown.

SNIDER 27, CONCORDIA 0: At Spuller Stadium, the Panthers (1-2, 1-2 SAC) dismissed many concerns after an 0-2 start, getting touchdown runs from Luke Haupert, Tyrese Brown and Langston Lovell. Concordia (1-2, 1-2) finished with just 135 offensive yards, going 0-for-5 on fourth down attempts.

BISHOP DWENGER 33, SOUTH SIDE 13: At Shields Field, the Saints used 200 rushing yards to take a 33-0 lead after three quarters. Devon Tippman rushed for two touchdowns for Dwenger (3-0, 3-0 SAC), while Matthew Morris capped the scoring with a 97-yard touchdown run for South Side (0-3, 0-3).

HOMESTEAD 38, BISHOP LUERS 13: At Luersfield, Braeden Hardwick ran for three touchdowns for the Spartans (2-1, 2-1 SAC). Sir Hale returned a kickoff 85 yards for the Knights (1-2, 1-2).

COLUMBIA CITY 47, BELLMONT 6: In Columbia City, the Eagles proved rude hosts in the Braves' first game of the season. Greg Bolt threw for 318 yards and five touchdowns for Columbia City (3-0, 1-0 NE8).

EAST NOBLE 28, HUNTINGTON NORTH 21: In Huntington, the Knights held off a late Viking charge to stay perfect thanks to 163 rushing yards from Justin Marcellus. Rowan Zolman, who intercepted three passes in the first two games for East Noble (3-0, 1-0 NE8), wore a walking boot on the sidelines and did not play.

ADAMS CENTRAL 41, TRI 0: In Straughn, Alex Currie and Blake Heyerly both ran for two touchdowns for the Flying Jets (2-1).

EASTSIDE 34, WEST NOBLE 0: In Ligonier, Laban Davis accounted for four touchdowns for the Blazers, running for two scores and connecting with Wade Miller and Dylan Bredemeyer for touchdown receptions. Eastside (3-0) limited the Chargers (0-3) to 2.1 yards per play.

FAIRFIELD 32, CENTRAL NOBLE 6: In Albion, Sawyer Yoder threw a 36-yard pass to Trey Hearld for the only touchdown for the Cougars (1-2).

CHURUBUSCO 44, GARRETT 15: In Churubusco, lineman Hunter Bianski blocked a punt out of the end zone to notch a safety for the Eagles (2-1), who defeated the Railroaders (0-2) for the fourth straight year.

FREMONT 25, ANTWERP (OHIO) 15: In Fremont, Kameron Colclasure and Carson Flynn each rushed for over 100 yards as the Eagles (2-1) won two consecutive games for the first time since 2013.

NORTHRIDGE 20, WAWASEE 0: In Syracuse, the Raiders handed the host Warriors their first defeat of the year. Wawasee (2-1, 0-1 Northern Lakes Conference) was held to -10 offensive yards in the first half.

WARSAW 28, PLYMOUTH 14: In Plymouth, the Tigers won at the Rockpile for the first time since 2012, sending the Rockies (0-3, 0-1 NLC) to their worst start in 28 years. Colton Wampler and Aaron Greene scored for Warsaw (2-1, 1-0).

WHITKO 28, ROCHESTER 7: In Rochester, the Wildcats used their extra two games' experience to knock off the Zebras for just the second time since 2010. Ethan Schuh and Cade Berg both ran for touchdowns for Whitko (2-1).