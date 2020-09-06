Spartans capture consolation match

Carroll and Homestead met in the third-place boys tennis match at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday – which wasn't exactly the plan.

The Chargers would've preferred to face one of the more geographically far-flung opponents in the eight-team field, a team they otherwise wouldn't have the chance to face during the regular season.

“We hoped that wouldn't happen,” Carroll coach Kyle Stoffel said. “We hoped we would be in the championship round and would avoid (Homestead) until we have to play them in a week and a half. But my guys, their guys, a lot of them are friends, so everyone gets along well.”

The No. 21 Spartans beat No. 11 Carroll 3-2 in the final match of the day, as freshman Stephen Meier beat Carroll senior Josh Jackson 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles; seniors Landon Sather and Tim Steiner won at No. 1 doubles and Carroll's Brian Sather retired, giving Jared Sagan the win at No. 3 singles.

At No. 1 singles, Carroll sophomore Griffin Martin beat senior Thaddeus Dressel 3-6, 6-2, 10-2; and Carroll's No. 2 doubles team of Matt Winteregg and Caiden Lew beat Sam Hutner and Alex Graber 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.

“I just wish we had all played the way we can play at the same time,” Stoffel said. “We had a couple guys each match, it seems like, play 'eh,' a couple played decent. And to win with the competition we had, we needed to be firing on all cylinders at the same time.”

Homestead enjoyed a win over Carroll, the highest-rated team in the area, about a week after coach Kerry Mumma's resignation. Assistant Michael Hower has moved into the head coaching position.

“There's no exciting details, just he felt like it was time. His words were basically, it's your team in the future anyway, it might as well be now,” said Hower, the Spartans girls tennis coach. He had been the head boys coach at Adams Central for 17 years before moving to Homestead.

Hower said the coaching change is just one of several challenges the Spartans have faced this season. They've had players out of the lineup for weeks at a time because they were required to quarantine, and they are a young team with two freshmen in the varsity lineup.

Sather and Steiner were a particular bright spot for the Spartans at No. 1 doubles, as they won all three of their matches, even after losing their first set in the semifinal against Hamilton Southeastern's Andrew Spirrison and Paul Schneider.

“We were really looking forward to facing HSE as a team, because they're ranked in the top 10, so we wanted to see how we could do,” Sather said. “I think we really stepped up today, had the chance to win it (as a team), but not always going to win all of them. Three-two is a pretty good score if you are going to lose.”

Five of the eight teams in the field are ranked in the top 30 in the state, and Stoffel, who is also the head rater for the coaches poll, revealed that Canterbury was 31st in votes received this week. The Cavaliers lost to Hamilton Southeastern in their first match but beat Delta and then Concord to take fifth place.

Hamilton Southeastern, which narrowly beat Homestead 3-2 in the semifinals, defeated Indianapolis Cathedral 4-1 in the tournament title match. Stoffel presented the Royals with a glass tennis ball trophy and then immediately took it back, as the real trophy ordered for Saturday's tournament did not arrive on time.

“I ordered it two weeks ago, and it was guaranteed to be here by Friday. And I didn't have it yesterday, so I called and the guy said it shipped on Wednesday, you should have it. We don't have it,” Stoffel recounted. “Add it to the list. It's an itty-bitty thing, compared to COVID and murder hornets and whatever else has happened (this year.)”

