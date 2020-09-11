Carroll offense starting off hot

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Carroll offense is flying high.

Very, very high.

The Chargers (3-0) scored 76 points in shootout-turned-blowout against North Side last week, in which the Legends scored 48 points.

“The offense's responsibility is to score points. North Side is a very productive offensive team, and they were continuing to score points and they were continuing to throw the football,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “So when our offense went on the field, it was very simple. We've got to put the ball in the end zone, and we've got to do that as efficiently as we can, and that's what they did.”

That 31/2-hour epic puts Carroll fifth statewide in scoring with an average of 55.33 points.

According to MaxPreps, senior wide receiver Mason Englert has been the third most productive receiver in the country so far this season, with 537 receiving yards in three games.

Numerous states are not playing a fall football season or are following shortened or delayed schedules, but Chargers quarterback Jeff Becker is still a remarkable 11th in the nation, with 1,006 passing yards and has 14 passing touchdowns with no interceptions.

(Becker's counterpart in last week's game, North Side quarterback Duce Taylor, is fifth in the nation with 1,104 passing yards.)

Becker said that he didn't have time to stop and think about how remarkable the game against North Side had been until it was finally over.

“It was definitely one of the longest games I'll probably play in,” Becker said. “You're always on your toes.

“During the game I was kind of in the zone, you don't really think about it. You just think about what your job is, and that's to score points. And it wasn't until the clock hit zero that I stepped back and said, 'Wow, that was a fun game.'”

The Chargers offense was threatening last season, in Becker's first fall as a starter. But the Chargers took advantage of off-season Zoom calls during lockdown to learn as much as they could. And when they were finally allowed to practice again, Becker said the Chargers “wasted no time, it was all work, no messing around.

“Our receivers really understand the scheme well. Our think our offensive line is blocking really, really well, which is giving us time in the backfield,” Becker said. “And seeing our receivers run incredible routes, just get open, that's making us do well.

“And we have a lot of leaders on the team. We're going to win games, we're going to do whatever it takes, and that's what we showed on Friday night.”

Englert said that the offensive chemistry has grown better since last season, despite the disrupted off season.

“Jeff's led us through this time. He's finding receivers. Running backs are making plays. O-line is blocking tremendously,” Englert said.

Dinan said the Chargers need to be more physical if they want to continue the success from the first three weeks well into the postseason.

“We've got to be more physical on the offensive line to be able to run the ball, and have a blend of pass and run,” Dinan said. “We've got to tackle better on the defensive side. So all those things are what our focus is on within practice this week.”

The Chargers will face a radically different offense from their own this Friday. While the Chargers have picked up 1,045 of their 1,259 total yards in the air this year, Northrop (2-1) has just 167 passing yards through three games. But the Bruins have 866 rushing yards, 584 of those from senior running back Demarius Cowen.

The Chargers have been warned by their coaches not to spend too much time celebrating the past – including the last three weeks. But senior left guard Kyler Bills said this season and this team has felt “different” so far.

“A big moment was in the first play of the Luers game, when we recovered the fumble. I think that was a really good tone-setter for the season,” Bills said.

“That's in the past. But every game I've had a moment with these guys, and this group feels different. Every game we go out there and play for each other, and I think that's the biggest thing.”

