    Friday, September 11, 2020 1:00 am

    High School Football: Week 4 Picks

    Another close week, as Mark Jaworski was 15-4, Vicky Jacobsen was 14-5 and Josh Patterson was 13-6. Vicky leads overall at 46-12. Mark and Josh are tied at 45-13.

    Schedule

    Carroll at Northrop

    Bishop Dwenger at Homestead

    Bishop Luers at Concordia

    Snider at South Side

    Wayne at North Side

    Huntington N. at Col. City

    Norwell at Bellmont

    Leo at New Haven

    Penn at East Noble

    Jay County at Adams Central

    Woodlan at Bluffton

    South Adams at Heritage

    Central Noble at Prairie Hts.

    Churubusco at Eastside

    Fremont at Fairfield

    Lakeland at Garrett

    West Noble at Angola

    Mishawaka at Warsaw

    Wawasee at Concord

    Maconaquah at Whitko

    Vicky's picks

    Carroll

    Bishop Dwenger

    Concordia

    Snider

    North Side

    Columbia City

    Norwell

    Leo

    East Noble

    Adams Central

    Bluffton

    South Adams

    Central Noble

    Eastside

    Fairfield

    Garrett

    Angola

    Warsaw

    Concord

    Whitko

    Mark's picks

    Carroll

    Bishop Dwenger

    Concordia

    Snider

    North Side

    Columbia City

    Norwell

    Leo

    Penn

    Adams Central

    Bluffton

    South Adams

    Central Noble

    Eastside

    Fremont

    Garrett

    Angola

    Warsaw

    Concord

    Whitko

    Josh's picks

    Carroll

    Bishop Dwenger

    Concordia

    Snider

    North Side

    Columbia City

    Norwell

    Leo

    Penn

    Adams Central

    Bluffton

    South Adams

    Central Noble

    Eastside

    Fairfield

    Garrett

    Angola

    Warsaw

    Concord

    Whitko

