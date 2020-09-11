Friday, September 11, 2020 1:00 am
High School Football: Week 4 Picks
Another close week, as Mark Jaworski was 15-4, Vicky Jacobsen was 14-5 and Josh Patterson was 13-6. Vicky leads overall at 46-12. Mark and Josh are tied at 45-13.
Schedule
Carroll at Northrop
Bishop Dwenger at Homestead
Bishop Luers at Concordia
Snider at South Side
Wayne at North Side
Huntington N. at Col. City
Norwell at Bellmont
Leo at New Haven
Penn at East Noble
Jay County at Adams Central
Woodlan at Bluffton
South Adams at Heritage
Central Noble at Prairie Hts.
Churubusco at Eastside
Fremont at Fairfield
Lakeland at Garrett
West Noble at Angola
Mishawaka at Warsaw
Wawasee at Concord
Maconaquah at Whitko
Vicky's picks
Carroll
Bishop Dwenger
Concordia
Snider
North Side
Columbia City
Norwell
Leo
East Noble
Adams Central
Bluffton
South Adams
Central Noble
Eastside
Fairfield
Garrett
Angola
Warsaw
Concord
Whitko
Mark's picks
Carroll
Bishop Dwenger
Concordia
Snider
North Side
Columbia City
Norwell
Leo
Penn
Adams Central
Bluffton
South Adams
Central Noble
Eastside
Fremont
Garrett
Angola
Warsaw
Concord
Whitko
Josh's picks
Carroll
Bishop Dwenger
Concordia
Snider
North Side
Columbia City
Norwell
Leo
Penn
Adams Central
Bluffton
South Adams
Central Noble
Eastside
Fairfield
Garrett
Angola
Warsaw
Concord
Whitko
