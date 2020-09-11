High School Football: Week 4 Picks

Another close week, as Mark Jaworski was 15-4, Vicky Jacobsen was 14-5 and Josh Patterson was 13-6. Vicky leads overall at 46-12. Mark and Josh are tied at 45-13.

Schedule

Carroll at Northrop

Bishop Dwenger at Homestead

Bishop Luers at Concordia

Snider at South Side

Wayne at North Side

Huntington N. at Col. City

Norwell at Bellmont

Leo at New Haven

Penn at East Noble

Jay County at Adams Central

Woodlan at Bluffton

South Adams at Heritage

Central Noble at Prairie Hts.

Churubusco at Eastside

Fremont at Fairfield

Lakeland at Garrett

West Noble at Angola

Mishawaka at Warsaw

Wawasee at Concord

Maconaquah at Whitko

Vicky's picks

Carroll

Bishop Dwenger

Concordia

Snider

North Side

Columbia City

Norwell

Leo

East Noble

Adams Central

Bluffton

South Adams

Central Noble

Eastside

Fairfield

Garrett

Angola

Warsaw

Concord

Whitko

Mark's picks

Carroll

Bishop Dwenger

Concordia

Snider

North Side

Columbia City

Norwell

Leo

Penn

Adams Central

Bluffton

South Adams

Central Noble

Eastside

Fremont

Garrett

Angola

Warsaw

Concord

Whitko

Josh's picks

Carroll

Bishop Dwenger

Concordia

Snider

North Side

Columbia City

Norwell

Leo

Penn

Adams Central

Bluffton

South Adams

Central Noble

Eastside

Fairfield

Garrett

Angola

Warsaw

Concord

Whitko