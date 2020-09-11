Visions of teams clearing

It's Week 4, which means conference races are shaping up, and a few teams are starting to show that our first impressions of them might have been misleading. Carroll is the big winner this week, moving up two spots to No. 2 after beating SAC contender North Side.

1) Bishop Dwenger (3-0): The Saints will remain on top until someone else shows how to beat them. Will Homestead do that this Friday?

2) Carroll (3-0): The Chargers have proven that they can keep up with just about anyone in the scoring department. But are the 48 points given up to North Side last week a worrying sign?

3) East Noble (3-0): The Knights have narrowly beaten NorthWood and Huntington North in the last two weeks. But East Noble, which is set to play Penn today, has taken on all comers and come out with the win, which is a skill all its own.

4) South Adams (3-0): The Starfires said Bluffton was the best team they'd seen so far, and they beat the Tigers 60-7. Good luck to the rest of the ACAC in trying to stop this runaway train of a team.

5) Leo (2-1): The Lions have two shutouts and a loss to Class 4A's top-ranked team in a hastily organized replacement game. The logjam atop the NE8 will start to unravel itself this weekend, as the Lions travel to New Haven.

6) Eastside (3-0): The Blazers can take control of the NECC small schools division if they put away Churubusco today.

7) New Haven (3-0): The Bulldogs strengthened their résumé with a 32-28 win at Class 2A power Pioneer last week. They're one of two teams that have not started the NE8 season yet, and facing Leo, Norwell and Columbia City in a row will show they're mettle.

8) Homestead (2-1): The Spartans opened the season with a gut-punch of a loss to Northrop, and they've since won against the two smallest schools in the conference. A win or even a strong showing today would put them back in the conversation with the big boys.

9) North Side (1-2): Yes, the Legends have two losses. But they've also showed us that they have an electrifying offense and they were competitive against Bishop Dwenger and Carroll, who have established themselves as the conference favorites.

10) Columbia City (3-0): The Eagles have been slightly overshadowed by their NE8 rivals, but outscoring opponents 113-13 over three weeks is nothing to sneeze at, even if it did come against the likes of Central Noble and Bellmont.

11) Snider (1-2): The Panthers are back (in the rankings, at least). They probably won't be able to catch up with Bishop Dwenger or Carroll in the conference standings, but a 27-0 win over Concordia suggests they might have recovered their mojo.

12) Adams Central (2-1): The Jets bounced back from a loss to Eastside with a 41-0 shutout of Tri, which came into the game 2-0.

13) Concordia (1-2): The Cadets couldn't pounce on a weaker-than-usual Snider side last week. But Concordia gets the chance to test itself against someone its own size this week when it hosts Bishop Luers.

14) Wayne (1-2): The Generals gave coach Sherwood Haydock his first win with the program last week in an upset of Northrop. Does Wayne have another upset in it as the Generals take on North Side today?

15) Northrop (2-1): After a hot start, the Bruins were felled by the Generals last week. It'll be hard for Northrop to keep up with the Carroll offense today.

Note: Angola is not ranked as the Hornets have not played a game since Week 1. But Angola should be back in action this week against West Noble, and a strong performance could put the Hornets right back in the rankings.

vjacobsen@jg.net