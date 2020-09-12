Concordia defense dominant

Kam Johnson seemed to be everywhere. He had an interception to set up his own rushing touchdown. He had a key fourth-down, red-zone stop to set up another touchdown. And he caught a touchdown pass for good measure.

He epitomized what the Concordia Cadets were about Friday night – multifaceted, jaw-dropping, all-around dominance – in a 38-0 victory over Bishop Luers at Zollner Stadium.

“I thought (our game) was very complete,” said coach Tim Mannigel, whose team had been scoreless the previous two weeks. “Certainly, offensively, we've been waiting for this performance. Even Week 1, while we had some good moments during that South Side game (a 37-0 victory), I thought tonight was much more complete. And defensively, we've continued to play well.”

Concordia quarterback Brandon Davis completed 7 of 16 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns. That included an early 40-yard pass to Scottie Vanlandingham to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Amir Drew, who totaled 160 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for the Cadets (2-2), the 14th-ranked team in Class 3A (ninth in the coaches' poll).

“Everything was kind of working,” said Mannigel, whose team had been shorthanded in being outscored 34-0, combined, by Homestead and Snider. “Amir had some big runs, which we hadn't had yet, and Landon was able to find some guys, primarily deep, that we hadn't hit yet. So it was good to see.”

Johnson's interception set up a 27-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Jace Parnin for a 14-0 lead. After Johnson thwarted Krashaun Menson on a fourth-down reverse with 5:27 remaining in the first quarter, a 65-yard Drew rush set up Johnson for a 32-yard touchdown scamper.

“I was feeling great. I was just focusing on getting as many yards as I could out there,” Johnson said. “It worked out great. ... I was just using my athletic ability as best I could and it worked.”

Mannigel said of his 6-foot-1 senior defensive back/receiver: “He's a dynamic athlete. He provides speed for us, which is something we desperately need. He's really come into his own as a defensive player, a physical player, but he certainly adds an element to our offense that, without him, is lacking. He gives us some speed, some burst, on the perimeter and catches the ball well. He's a playmaker.”

The score was 38-0 by halftime, on the heels of a 28-yard Joe Gutman field goal, a 40-yard Parnin catch-and-run touchdown, and Johnson's 9-yard catch in the back of the end zone. Parnin totaled three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The Concordia defense was aided by interceptions from Kam Vanderbosch and Brayden Payne, James Rusher's five tackles and a sack, and a key sack by Cooper Harris.

They helped bottle up Luers (1-3), which was outgained 356-135 in yards and outrushed 223-21 in yards, with Ramon Anderson totaling only 25 yards on nine carries.

The Knights' Carson Clark completed 8 of 19 passes for 76 yards with two interceptions. Menson had four catches for 37 yards.

“We're pretty good defensively, but still have a lot to work on,” Johnson said. “We still have some pretty big schools to focus on like (Bishop) Dwenger, Carroll and North Side.”

