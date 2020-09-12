Knights' streak ends on late TD by 6A opponent

KENDALLVILLE – It took a Class 6A opponent to stop East Noble's regular-season winning streak.

The Knights entered Friday night's home matchup against Penn – necessitated by coronavirus concerns at DeKalb that canceled East Noble's scheduled meeting with the Barons – winners of 16 straight regular-season contests since Aug. 24, 2018.

The defending semistate champions didn't let the streak go easily, battling back from a two-touchdown first-half deficit, but a 58-yard touchdown on a screen pass to Penn running back Kyle Riffel with 36 seconds to play silenced a roaring East Noble crowd and propelled the Kingsmen to a 30-24 victory.

East Noble coach Luke Amstutz was disappointed to lose but far from angry with his team, which he said did everything it needed to do to win.

“That's what high school football is supposed be,” Amstutz said of the back-and-forth game. “That's awesome high school football. ... I'm proud of my guys, we gave ourselves a chance. ...We play with heart, and I just love these kids, I love them.”

The Knights (3-1) were without starting quarterback Dalton Stinson, who was sick, though Amstutz expects him to be back next week. Backup Cole Schupbach, who usually plays tight end and linebacker, was informed at 2 p.m. that he would be starting against one of the best teams East Noble will face until deep into the state playoffs.

Schupbach said he was “super nervous” to be making his first varsity start at the position, but he started to feel comfortable after just one series.

He joked that Amstutz told him the game plan would be “run, run, run, deep ball,” but that the coach opened up the playbook for his backup quarterback as the game went on.

The fill-in signal-caller fumbled a snap deep in Knights territory in the fourth quarter and said he thought he'd lost the game then, but the East Noble defense made a stand and Schupbach bounced back.

With East Noble trailing 24-16 late in the game, the senior led the Knights on a 77-yard touchdown drive, converting a fourth-down play with a well-thrown out-route to Nick Munson and then running the last 13 yards himself for the score around the right end.

Schupbach then scrambled and dived just inside the pylon for the tying 2-point conversion with less than a minute left, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“It was huge,” the quarterback said of the tying drive. “I knew we couldn't turn the ball over, I knew we couldn't make any mistakes. ... I'm glad we took it down and took it to them.”

The late heroics weren't enough as Riffel zig-zagged through the Knights' defense to break the home team's heart.

Schupbach finished with 253 total yards, including 81 on the ground, while Munson caught 12 passes for 129 yards.

Running back Justin Marcellus scored twice from four yards out and ran 23 times for 79 yards.

The Knights next week take on Leo in a matchup of the top two teams in the Northeast Eight last season.

