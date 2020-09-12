Snider gets late TD to defeat South Side

With Snider tied at South Side inside the game's final moments, Luke Haupert's 10-yard touchdown run with just 62 seconds remaining lifted the Panthers to a 14-7 victory over the Archers on Friday at Weicker Stadium.

The victory leveled Snider's record at 2-2, while South Side fell to 0-4 despite the game effort. Tyrese Brown put the Panthers ahead with a first-quarter rushing score,

CARROLL 52, NORTHROP 12: At Spuller Stadium, the Chargers (4-0, 4-0 SAC) moved to the top of the SAC standings as quarterback Jeffrey Becker finished 19-of-25 passing for 201 yards and Luke Carmody added 139 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Damarius Cowen paced the Bruins (2-2, 2-2) with 149 rushing yards and a score.

NORTH SIDE 49, WAYNE 22: At Chambers Field, the Legends (2-2, 2-2 SAC) rattled off 36 straight points to turn a 16-13 deficit just before halftime into a 49-16 edge with 3:09 left.

Ja'Suan Lambert rushed for 173 yards for North Side, and Aidan Meek completed 12 of 21 passes for a game-high 154 yards.

LEO 35, NEW HAVEN 8: In New Haven, Kaeden Miller ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns, and added an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown as the Lions (4-0, 2-0 NE8) roared. Carson McCauley set a school record for Leo with a 71-yard punt in the win.

Jakar Williams threw for 178 yards for the Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1), but two interceptions proved costly, including one Rylan Crawford returned for a touchdown.

ADAMS CENTRAL 48, JAY COUNTY 7: In Monroe, four Flying Jets scored rushing touchdowns, including two each for Blake Heyerly and Mason DeRoo. Adams Central (3-1, 1-0 ACAC) outgained the Patriots 359-116.

SOUTH ADAMS 55, HERITAGE 8: In Monroeville, the Starfires (4-0, 2-0 ACAC) scored on the Patriots' first offensive play thanks to a Drew Stutzman interception return, and James Arnold threw for four first-half scores – three to Trey Schoch – as South Adams led 48-0 at the break. Gage Pritchard's 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter helped Heritage (1-3, 1-1) avoid the shutout.

BLUFFTON 45, WOODLAN 21: In Bluffton, Cody Mittlestedt rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, returned a punt for a score and picked off a pass to lead the Tigers (3-1, 1-1 ACAC). Jacob Snyder rushed for two touchdowns and threw a third for the Warriors (0-4, 0-2).

EASTSIDE 26, CHURUBUSCO 0: In Butler, the Blazers shut out the Eagles for the first time since 1999, scoring twice in the second and third quarters to seize early control of the Northeast Corner Conference's Small Division.

Laban Davis surpassed 300 offensive yards, throwing for three touchdowns for Eastside (4-0, 1-0) and rushing for another.

Quarterback Riley Buroff led Churubusco (2-2, 0-1) with 66 yards on the ground.

ANGOLA 41, WEST NOBLE 0: In Angola, the Hornets emerged from quarantine buzzing, as Tucker Hasselman ran for a 61-yard touchdown on Angola's first offensive play. Angola (2-0, 1-0 NECC) then picked off a pass on the first offensive play for West Noble (0-4, 0-1).

GARRETT 39, LAKELAND 18: In Garrett, Kolin Cope ran for 194 yards and four scores to lift the Railroaders (1-2, 1-0 NECC) to their first win of the season. Lukas Swager and Trey Richards both picked off Lakeland quarterback Colton Isaacs.

WARSAW 40, MISHAWAKA 32: In Warsaw, the Tigers outscored the Cavemen 14-0 to claim the Northern Lakes Conference matchup. Juan Jaramillo returned for Warsaw (3-1, 2-0), leading the way with 145 rushing yards, including a 17-yard scamper with 11:54 remaining to put the hosts up for good.

WAWASEE AT CONCORD, ppd.: In Dunlap, a transformer malfunction halted proceedings in the NLC matchup with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter and Concord ahead 21-7. The game will resume at 11 a.m. today with Wawasee facing 3rd-and-6.