Panthers, Bruin snap FWCS streak

In the last decade, not a single Fort Wayne Community Schools team had held the SAC Girls Golf Tournament Trophy aloft, as Bishop Dwenger won eight times in nine years, and Bishop Luers played spoiler in 2018. Concordia was the winner in 2009 and 2010.

A member of a private school team had earned individual medalist honors every year since 2010, when Snider's Ashton Taft shot a 76 at McMillen Golf Course.

So Saturday was a pretty remarkable day for FWCS golfers at Brookwood Golf Club, where Northrop senior Skylar Whitman was medalist with a 10-over 83 and Snider won the team title with a 374, beating Bishop Dwenger by eight strokes. Northrop was third at 425 and Bishop Luers fourth at 468.

“I think that's really cool, how we get to come out and represent,” Whitman said. “I know we've had a good season this year, and we've worked really hard to get where we are. So I'm really happy that we performed really well today.”

Whitman said she began to waver late in her round after a strong start, but kept her composure by mentally breaking up her round into three-hole chunks.

“Go three holes, and then reset. Going three holes again, so you keep your mind clear. You don't worry about your overall score,” Whitman said.

Bishop Dwenger sophomore Clara Burns and Snider junior Mia Birkenbeul tied for second with 90s. Birkenbeul capped her round with a birdie putt from the fringe.

“That was for birdie, and in my head I was thinking, 'Just two-putt and you'll have a par on this, and it'll be a 91,'” Birkenbeul said. “But to make that putt, my heart was beating so fast.”

“It didn't feel real at first, and it still just hasn't set in yet, it's just crazy,” Birkenbeul said after she and the rest of her team posed for pictures with their trophy and plaques. “I'm really proud of us, because my freshman year we had eight girls, and we lost pretty much all of our matches. And now to be a junior, just two years later, and we're winning SAC, it's just crazy.”

Four of the five Snider players placed in the top 10, meaning they qualified for all-SAC honors. Sophomore Lexi Matthias was fifth at 93, senior Abby Mayhew was sixth at 95 and sophomore Anica Hall was tied for seventh at 96.

Snider coach Mark Matson said the Panthers have been gunning for both the SAC regular-season title (which they had already clinched) and the tournament title after a disappointing showing last year.

“I couldn't be more proud of those girls, because they showed up today, they really played their hearts out,” Matson said. “I have 13 girls on the team, and I could have sent out almost all of them to play today. I have those four that placed, but we're so deep, any one of them could've come out here today and played and scored really well.”

Bishop Dwenger junior Bekah Landstoffer was fourth at 92, Concordia senior Kylee Marks and Bishop Dwenger sophomore Kylie Smith tied for seventh with a score of 96 and Bishop Luers sophomore Helena Pyle rounded out the all-SAC placers at 10th with a score of 101.

NE8 Tournament: Columbia City defended its conference title with a score of 339 at Cross Creek in Decatur. The Eagles were led by medalist Katie Hoag's 75.

NECC Tournament: Fremont and Garrett each recorded team scores of 383 at the conference championship at Garrett Country Club, but the Eagles claimed second place and the Railroaders third based on the scores of their fifth golfers. Lakeland won with a 342.

vjacobsen@jg.net