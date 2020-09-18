Blazers sweet on defensive play

BUTLER – Nothing is sweeter than a shutout win.

Except for maybe the way Eastside celebrates blanking opponents. In each of the last two weeks, the Blazers have enjoyed a delivery from Tom's Donuts as a reward for shutting out first West Noble and then Churubusco.

“The defense is playing great this year, and I love it,” senior safety and wide receiver Lane Burns said. “We're just flying around, making plays. And I love donuts, so I hope we keep it up.”

The Blazers (4-0) are ranked No. 5 in both the Indiana Football Coaches Association Poll and the AP poll and have given up a grand total of 21 points in four games.

“Our defense has been playing lights-out from the opening whistle this season,” coach Todd Mason said. “Our entire team is doing a great job of being 'all in,' and 'all in' means do right, do your job. Our defense has taken 'all in' to a new level. They're playing 1-11 football, and then having a party wherever the football goes. They're doing their job, and then once their job is secured, they fly to the football, and we've got 11 hats going to the football every play. It's just fun to watch them play.”

Burns, Carson Jacobs and Johnny Eck have each had one interception this season, and Burns, Tanner Huff and Jackson Wicker each have a fumble recovery.

“We're looking pretty sound. We've got good linemen taking up our blocks to keep our backs clean, and the secondary is doing really good,” said senior outside linebacker and defensive end Lane Cleckner, who has 38 total tackles through four games.

Like every other team, the Blazers missed months of in-person training sessions, meetings and practices, but the large number of returning players made it easier when they were finally allowed to resume in-person training sessions in July.

“We had our entire passing scheme in in two days, because they were all coming back,” Mason said. “Now we did some things in the run game that took some time, but when you have two practices and you have your entire passing attack in, those are two pretty good days. And our passing game has reflected that; we've thrown the ball pretty well all year.”

Junior Laban Davis, who is now in his second year as starting quarterback, is completing just over 60% of his passes for an average of 197 yards and 19.7 yards per completion. He is also averaging 65.5 yards on the ground. He has thrown 10 touchdown passes and run in another four through the first three games.

“Laban Davis is starting to pick up the mental side of the game, he's getting rid of the ball on time,” Mason said. “He's doing much better at making a read, and if he doesn't like that read, taking off and running and getting rid of the ball instead of taking an 18-yard sack, which happened quite a bit a year ago, where he would hold onto the ball.”

Davis has spread those touchdown passes among five different receivers. Gavin Wallace has caught three and is averaging 65.3 receiving yards. Wade Miller is second with 58 per game.

“It makes my job really easy and takes the pressure off, knowing that I can throw it to any of my guys and they can make a play happen,” Davis said. “They do a good job of getting open when I roll out, and makes it really easy.”

The Blazers still give their coaches plenty of reasons for concern: They've given up three interceptions and lost four fumbles, and they've had several big plays called back because of penalties. But Mason said the No. 1 concern that wakes him up in the middle of the night is the threat of COVID-19 cases canceling key games.

“They know they're a special group, and so they are talking, not only to our team, but they're talking to our general student population: 'Get it together, we cannot allow COVID to ruin this,'” Mason said. “What is really fun for me and our staff, seeing our kids becoming leaders in our school, to say hey, we've got to make sure that we're doing things right. We have to wear masks to class. They're the ones policing it, 'Put your mask on, wash your hands.' That's been the most fun.”

vjacobsen@jg.net