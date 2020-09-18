Chargers continue to top area

Two of the top three teams in last week's poll were knocked off, as Bishop Dwenger fell to Homestead in triple overtime and East Noble lost in the rare nonconference matchup against Penn. Both teams will have the opportunity to play their rivals for a conference title, as Bishop Dwenger travels to Carroll and the Knights visit Leo. Will they take the opportunity to pull back ahead of the pack, or will they fall further behind?

1) Carroll (4-0): The Chargers are the lone undefeated team in the SAC, and it's not hard to see why, as they're averaging nearly 55 points per game. Even the Bishop Dwenger defense will have its hands full Saturday.

2) Homestead (3-1): That season-opening loss to Northrop seems like a long time ago now that the Spartans have shown what they can do when their whole team is on the field. After giving up 25 points to the Bruins, Homestead has not given up more than 14 points in regulation.

3) Bishop Dwenger (3-1): The Saints came as close to winning as possible without actually claiming a victory last Friday, and the decision to go for the 2-point conversion and the win instead of settling for quadruple overtime was admirable. The good news is the Saints can move back into a tie for best record in the conference if they slow down the Chargers' passing attack.

4) South Adams (4-0): The Starfires continue to roll, and they'll face their biggest challenge yet in No. 10 Monroe Central this week.

5) Leo (3-1): The Lions open their NE8 slate against Norwell, New Haven and East Noble. Two-thirds of the way through, they've outscored their opponents 52-8. A win over East Noble almost certainly won't be as easy, especially if the Knights are back to full health, but it would put Leo in the driver's seat for an NE8 title.

6) Eastside (4-0): The Blazers are averaging 34.3 points per game and shut out West Noble and Churubusco in back-to-back weeks. They have all the makings of a team that could continue slicing through the NECC schedule.

7) East Noble (3-1): The Knights fell to Northwest Indiana power Penn last week, though it should be noted that they were without quarterback Dalton Stinson (illness) and Rowan Zolman (injury). Their NE8 slate starts this week at Leo.

8) North Side (2-2): Quarterback Duce Taylor's 1,262 passing yards still ranks ninth in the nation.

9) Columbia City (4-0): The Eagles are averaging 39.5 points per game, but the back half of their schedule (they finish with New Haven, East Noble, Leo and Norwell) will be particularly tough.

10) Concordia (2-2): The Cadets demolished Bishop Luers last week, and senior running back Amir Drew is now averaging 119 yards per game.

11) Adams Central (3-1): The Flying Jets opened their conference schedule last week with a 48-7 win over Jay County.

12) New Haven (3-1): The Bulldogs' hopes of rising to the top of the NE8 took a serious hit last week with a 35-8 loss to Leo.

13) Angola (2-0): After two weeks watching from home, the Hornets returned to the field with a 41-0 win over West Noble.

14) Snider (2-2): The Panthers have picked themselves up with wins over Concordia and South Side in the last two weeks. We all expected Snider's inexperienced team to improve as the season goes on, and the young Panthers will have a chance to show how far they've come when they play host to Homestead this week.

15) Norwell (3-1): The Knights got their second shutout of the season last week in a 45-0 win over Bellmont. But the Knights are also averaging 30.5 points per game despite being shut out by Leo in Week 3. A win over New Haven this week could put Norwell solidly in the top half of the NE8.

