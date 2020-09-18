Friday, September 18, 2020 1:00 am
High School Football: Week 5 Picks
Josh Patterson won a competitive Week 4 at 18-2 and is tied for the overall lead at 63-15. Vicky Jacobsen and Mark Jaworski both went 17-3. Vicky is tied with Josh, and Mark is 62-16.
Schedule
North Side at Bishop Luers
Northrop at Concordia
Wayne at South Side
Homestead at Snider
Bellmont at Huntington North
Columbia City at DeKalb
East Noble at Leo
New Haven at Norwell
Adams Central at Heritage
Jay County at Bluffton
Monroe Cent. at South Adams
Angola at Lakeland
Eastside at Garrett
Fairfield at West Noble
Fremont at Central Noble
Prairie Heights at Churubusco
NorthWood at Wawasee
Warsaw at Northridge
Whitko at North Miami
Bishop Dwenger at Carroll
Vicky's picks
North Side
Concordia
Wayne
Homestead
Huntington North
Columbia City
Leo
Norwell
Adams Central
Bluffton
South Adams
Angola
Eastside
Fairfield
Central Noble
Churubusco
NorthWood
Northridge
Whitko
Carroll
Mark's picks
North Side
Northrop
Wayne
Homestead
Huntington North
Columbia City
East Noble
Norwell
Adams Central
Bluffton
South Adams
Angola
Eastside
Fairfield
Central Noble
Churubusco
Wawasee
Warsaw
Whitko
Bishop Dwenger
Josh's picks
North Side
Northrop
Wayne
Homestead
Huntington North
Columbia City
East Noble
New Haven
Adams Central
Bluffton
South Adams
Angola
Eastside
Fairfield
Fremont
Churubusco
NorthWood
Warsaw
Whitko
Carroll
