The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, September 18, 2020 1:00 am

    High School Football: Week 5 Picks

    Josh Patterson won a competitive Week 4 at 18-2 and is tied for the overall lead at 63-15. Vicky Jacobsen and Mark Jaworski both went 17-3. Vicky is tied with Josh, and Mark is 62-16.

    Schedule

    North Side at Bishop Luers

    Northrop at Concordia

    Wayne at South Side

    Homestead at Snider

    Bellmont at Huntington North

    Columbia City at DeKalb

    East Noble at Leo

    New Haven at Norwell

    Adams Central at Heritage

    Jay County at Bluffton

    Monroe Cent. at South Adams

    Angola at Lakeland

    Eastside at Garrett

    Fairfield at West Noble

    Fremont at Central Noble

    Prairie Heights at Churubusco

    NorthWood at Wawasee

    Warsaw at Northridge

    Whitko at North Miami

    Bishop Dwenger at Carroll

    Vicky's picks

    North Side

    Concordia

    Wayne

    Homestead

    Huntington North

    Columbia City

    Leo

    Norwell

    Adams Central

    Bluffton

    South Adams

    Angola

    Eastside

    Fairfield

    Central Noble

    Churubusco

    NorthWood

    Northridge

    Whitko

    Carroll

    Mark's picks

    North Side

    Northrop

    Wayne

    Homestead

    Huntington North

    Columbia City

    East Noble

    Norwell

    Adams Central

    Bluffton

    South Adams

    Angola

    Eastside

    Fairfield

    Central Noble

    Churubusco

    Wawasee

    Warsaw

    Whitko

    Bishop Dwenger

    Josh's picks

    North Side

    Northrop

    Wayne

    Homestead

    Huntington North

    Columbia City

    East Noble

    New Haven

    Adams Central

    Bluffton

    South Adams

    Angola

    Eastside

    Fairfield

    Fremont

    Churubusco

    NorthWood

    Warsaw

    Whitko

    Carroll

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story