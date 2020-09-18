High School Football: Week 5 Picks

Josh Patterson won a competitive Week 4 at 18-2 and is tied for the overall lead at 63-15. Vicky Jacobsen and Mark Jaworski both went 17-3. Vicky is tied with Josh, and Mark is 62-16.

Schedule

North Side at Bishop Luers

Northrop at Concordia

Wayne at South Side

Homestead at Snider

Bellmont at Huntington North

Columbia City at DeKalb

East Noble at Leo

New Haven at Norwell

Adams Central at Heritage

Jay County at Bluffton

Monroe Cent. at South Adams

Angola at Lakeland

Eastside at Garrett

Fairfield at West Noble

Fremont at Central Noble

Prairie Heights at Churubusco

NorthWood at Wawasee

Warsaw at Northridge

Whitko at North Miami

Bishop Dwenger at Carroll

Vicky's picks

North Side

Concordia

Wayne

Homestead

Huntington North

Columbia City

Leo

Norwell

Adams Central

Bluffton

South Adams

Angola

Eastside

Fairfield

Central Noble

Churubusco

NorthWood

Northridge

Whitko

Carroll

Mark's picks

North Side

Northrop

Wayne

Homestead

Huntington North

Columbia City

East Noble

Norwell

Adams Central

Bluffton

South Adams

Angola

Eastside

Fairfield

Central Noble

Churubusco

Wawasee

Warsaw

Whitko

Bishop Dwenger

Josh's picks

North Side

Northrop

Wayne

Homestead

Huntington North

Columbia City

East Noble

New Haven

Adams Central

Bluffton

South Adams

Angola

Eastside

Fairfield

Fremont

Churubusco

NorthWood

Warsaw

Whitko

Carroll