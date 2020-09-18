Homestead zooms past Snider

Homestead continued its upward trajectory on Friday night, beating a still struggling Snider side 33-3 at Spuller Stadium.

Spartans senior quarterback Evan Ormsby looked supremely confident in his position all night, completing 15-of-22 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns, while giving up one interception.

"Offensively, I thought that was our quarterback's best night, Evan played really well," Homestead coach Chad Zolman said. "That's good to say. He's playing confident, he's making good decisions, so that's all a good sign."

His first scoring pass came just over 90 seconds into the first quarter on a 57-yard pass to senior wide receiver Jared Kistler.

With five minutes remaining in the first Ormsby struck again, this time with a 32-yard heave caught by junior wide receiver Nate Anderson as he crossed the goal line. The extra point attempt was low, and the Spartans (4-1) took a 13-0 lead.

With 4:15 to go in the second quarter, Ormsby rolled to his right and targeted junior slot receiver Gage Sparrow along the right sideline, and he raced to the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. Snider junior lineman Demon (DJ) Moore blocked the kick, and Homestead went up 19-0.

The Spartans had one more opportunity to score before halftime, and the Spartans took full advantage, marching down the field and concluding with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kistler in the corner of the end zone with 0:06 left on the clock. The extra point was good, and the Spartans took a 26-0 lead into halftime.

"It was a 2-minute drill, and we knew we had to score. We knew with 18 seconds left, we had two more plays to get, and if we didn't get the first one we were going to go for the second one," Ormsby recounted. "Honestly, I was just happy. It's another extra cushion for us, and we weren't going to slow down at all for the second half."

Zolman said the textbook 2-minute drill is a good sign of what Ormsby and the Homestead offense are capable of.

"You don't want to give them any time left, so we're trying to kill the clock and at the same time move down the field. And executed it to perfection," Zolman said. "Some big conversions, put the ball on the money several times, just executed that really well."

Homestead ate several minutes off the clock in the third quarter, but with 4:24 to go senior running back Braeden Hardwick had the ball ripped from his hands, and the Panthers recovered the fumble. The Panthers (2-3) concluded the ensuing drive with a 25 yard field goal by Trent Rider on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Ormsby had one more highlight-reel touchdown pass in him, though, heaving a 60-yard touchdown pass to Anderson. Anderson had to lean forward to make the catch, almost tripping himself up, but he veered to his left to evade the defender, and was able to run into the end zone without being touched.

Snider did manage to force the Spartans into a few key errors, even if the Panthers couldn't convert them into touchdowns of their own: Junior A'Doreon Rogers picked up a fumbled snap during a Homestead punt attempt, sophomore defensive back Lamarion Bailey picked off Ormsby in the second quarter, Moore blocked an extra point and the Panthers successfully knocked the ball out of Hardwick's hands on a carry.

"It is a reason for concern – you can't win close games doing that," Zolman said. "You think back to (the triple-overtime win over Bishop Dwenger) last week, if we had done the same thing then, we probably wouldn't have been successful. So it is a big deal."

