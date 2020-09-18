Knights stun Legends late

North Side led late, but Bishop Luers led last. Carson Clark’s touchdown pass to Brody Glenn with 12.4 seconds remaining lifted the Knights past the Legends Friday at Luersfield, 49-46. After Clark and Glenn connected with 2:02 to go, North Side quarterback Duce Taylor threw a touchdown pass to Brauntae Johnson with 1:39 remaining to put Legends up, 46-42. Luers and North Side both currently stand 2-3 on the season.

CONCORDIA 20, NORTHROP 6: At Zollner Stadium, the Bruins’ Damarius Cowen entered the night averaging over 183 yards per game, but the Cadets (3-2, 3-2 SAC) limited the area’s leading rusher to just 76 yards. Amir Drew carried the ball 22 times for 157 yards for Concordia, while Julante Hinton recorded two sacks for Northrop (2-3, 2-3).

SOUTH SIDE 29, WAYNE 28: At Weicker Stadium, Javonte Malone’s rushing touchdown on 4th-and-15 with 2:44 remaining helped snap a nine-game skid for the Archers (1-4, 1-4 SAC). Wayne (1-4, 1-4) led 28-17 in the second half before South Side rallied.

COLUMBIA CITY 13, DEKALB 12 (OT): In Waterloo, the Barons (0-2, 0-1 Northeast 8) proved a game opponent returning after three weeks off because of COVID-19, holding the Eagles 26 points below their offensive average. But Columbia City (5-0, 3-0) joined Leo as the lone remaining league unbeatens thanks to Hunter Herron’s 11-yard touchdown catch in overtime.

DeKalb’s Curtis Martin scored from a yard out to open the extra session, but the extra point try was missed. Garrett Klefeker made his PAT try after the Herron score, and Columbia City escaped.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 35, BELLMONT 13: In Huntington, a 79-yard third-quarter Aden Dennis scoring scamper lifted the Vikings (2-3, 1-2) to their first NE8 win of the season. Kicker Grace Scheumann’s PAT marked the first-ever point scored by a female for Bellmont (0-3, 0-3).

ADAMS CENTRAL 42, HERITAGE 6: In Monroeville, the Flying Jets (4-1, 2-0 ACAC) jumped ahead 28-6 at halftime. Ryan Black ran for three Adams Central touchdowns, while Kiel Eldridge caught a 17-yard pass for the lone score for Heritage (1-4, 1-2).

BLUFFTON 48, JAY COUNTY 7: In Bluffton, Hayden Nern threw for 348 yards and six touchdown passes as the Tigers (4-1, 2-1 ACAC) initiated a running clock in the fourth quarter. Robert Malcolm and Cody Mittlestedt each caught two scores for Bluffton.

SOUTH ADAMS 31, MONROE CENTRAL 14: In Berne, Christian Summersett scored thrice (two rushing, one fumble recovery) as the Starfires (5-0) stayed unbeaten.

FAIRVIEW (OH) 69, WOODLAN 0: In Woodburn, the visiting Apaches led 34-0 after one quarter. Jacob Snyder completed 16-of-24 passes for the Warriors (0-5) but amassed just 54 passing yards.

ANGOLA 49, LAKELAND 27: In LaGrange, the Hornets entered intermission tied 21-all before Finley Hasselman ran for two touchdowns for Angola (3-0, 2-0 NECC) in the second half. Hornets quarterback Tucker Hasselman added a touchdown rush and throw after halftime.

EASTSIDE 40, GARRETT 0: In Garrett, the Blazers claimed the Train Trophy for fifth straight season. Laban Davis rushed for 126 yards and four touchdowns for Eastside (5-0), while Garrett (1-3) averaged just 1.9 yards per play, led by Kolin Cope’s 91 rushing yards.

FAIRFIELD 41, WEST NOBLE 6: In Ligonier, the Falcons, now 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in the NECC’s Big Division, hoisted the “Battle On Highway 33” trophy, defeating the Chargers for the first time since 2015. Hunter Foreman’s 90-yard kickoff return netted the lone score for West Noble (0-5, 0-2).

CHURUBUSCO 42, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0: In Churubusco, the Eagles (3-2, 1-1 NECC) rebounded from last week’s loss in fine fashion, as Wyatt Marks ran for touchdowns of 65 and 4 yards while Riley Buroff threw for three touchdowns.

WARSAW 27, NORTHRIDGE 14: In Middlebury, the Tigers now stand as the lone 3-0 squad in Northern Lakes Conference play as Aaron Greene threw for a touchdown and joined Juan Jaramillo and Patrick Zollinger with a rushing score. Greene’s TD run with 4:44 to go capped a 19-play, 88-yard drive that chewed up 9:58.

NORTHWOOD 39, WAWASEE 0: In Syracuse, the Panthers (2-1, 2-0) remained a half-game behind Warsaw in the NLC standings by blanking the host Warriors (2-3, 0-3).