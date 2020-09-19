Columbia City, Carroll advance

KENDALLVILLE – Concord was the champion at the East Noble Girls Golf Sectional at Cobblestone Golf Course on Friday, but Columbia City and Carroll hung on for second and third place, respectively, to earn their tickets to next week's regional tournament at Noble Hawk.

Isabelle Brunner and Brooke Watson, both of Concord, shared medalist honors by shooting 74, leading the Minutemen to a team score of 324.

Kaitlyn Hoag of Columbia City was close behind, shooting 75 as the Eagles posted a team score of 343.

“It's survive and advance – obviously we might have wanted a little more, but that Concord team, they're a good outfit, and we're happy to be moving on,” Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson said. “Our No. 5 player, Lily Fowler, didn't know she was going to play, because we had one player (quarantined). Lily didn't know until Wednesday this was going to happen. She broke 100 for the first time, shot a 93.”

Carroll tallied a team score of 348, edging out Lakeland by two strokes, and will head to regionals as a team after missing out last year.

“Marissa GeRue was pushing to be individual medalist, I know that's what her ultimate goal was, and those first couple holes on the back side got her,” Carroll coach Bryan Koehlinger said of his top finisher Friday, who tied for fifth with an 80. “She had a really good front side, and we were pleased with that.”

East Noble was seventh with a team score of 395, and Churubusco was 10th at 427. The Eagles were led by Molly Geiger, who shot an 80 to tie for fifth place.

“I went into a slump for a couple holes, but I got it back together, and I didn't let it pull me apart, I stayed positive,” said Geiger, a Churubusco senior who hit a rough patch around the 14th hole.

Geiger said the round was pretty typical for how she's been playing in the last few weeks, and afterward she and her teammates sat on a ridge above the 18th green and waited for the final teams to come in to find out if she'd advance to next week's regional tournament (she advanced, after posting the second-lowest score of an individual without an advancing team).

West Noble was 12th with a team score of 454.

vjacobsen@jg.net