Spartans quarterback shines

Homestead continued its upward trajectory Friday night, beating a struggling Snider side 33-3 at Spuller Stadium.

Spartans senior quarterback Evan Ormsby looked supremely confident all night, completing 15 of 22 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception.

“Offensively, I thought that was our quarterback's best night. Evan played really well,” Homestead coach Chad Zolman said. “That's good to say. He's playing confident, he's making good decisions, so that's all a good sign.”

His first scoring pass came just over 90 seconds into the first quarter on a 57-yard pass to senior wide receiver Jared Kistler.

With five minutes remaining in the quarter, Ormsby struck again, this time with a 32-yard heave caught by junior wide receiver Nate Anderson as he crossed the goal line. The extra point attempt was low, and the Spartans (4-1) took a 13-0 lead.

With 4:15 to go in the second quarter, Ormsby rolled to his right and targeted junior slot receiver Gage Sparrow along the right sideline, who raced to the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. Snider junior lineman Demon (DJ) Moore blocked the kick, and Homestead went up 19-0.

The Spartans had one more opportunity to score before halftime, and Homestead took full advantage, marching down the field and concluding with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kistler in the corner of the end zone with 6 seconds left on the clock. The extra point was good, and the Spartans took a 26-0 halftime lead.

“It was a two-minute drill, and we knew we had to score. We knew with 18 seconds left, we had two more plays to get, and if we didn't get the first one we were going to go for the second one,” Ormsby said. “Honestly, I was just happy. It's another extra cushion for us, and we weren't going to slow down at all for the second half.”

Homestead ate several minutes off the clock in the third quarter, but with 4:24 to go senior running back Braeden Hardwick had the ball ripped from his hands, and the Panthers recovered the fumble.

Snider (2-3) concluded the ensuing drive with a 25-yard field goal by Trent Rider on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Ormsby had one more highlight-reel touchdown pass in him, heaving a 60-yard touchdown pass to Anderson. Anderson had to lean forward to make the catch, almost tripping himself up, but he veered to his left to evade the defender, and was able to run into the end zone without being touched.

