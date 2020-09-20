Fremont girls earn first sectional golf tourney win

ANGOLA – As Fremont golfer Katie Baker walked off the 18th green at the Angola girls golf sectional tournament Saturday afternoon, her coach approached and told her how far her Eagles were behind Bishop Dwenger and Snider with just one group remaining to be scored.

“I was like, 'I think I just did it,'” Baker recounted half an hour later on the Zollner Golf Course practice green, still clutching the poster-sized score sheet that tallied her team's winning score of 393.

The Eagles beat Bishop Dwenger by three strokes to win their first sectional title. Snider was close behind at 402, the third team to advance to the regional tournament at Kendallville's Noble Hawk Golf Links.

“I think we were trailing both Snider and Dwenger, and Katie comes in with an 86 and is eight shots better than one and nine shots better than the other, and that's the difference right there,” Fremont coach Eric Wirick said. “A lot of our matches this year have been that way, where we needed somebody to come through, and this team has almost always done it.”

DeKalb finished fourth with a score of 409 and did not advance despite the efforts of Lillie Cone, who shot an 85, the best score of the tournament, and Kayla Fleming, who was one of three players to shoot a 16-over 86.

“I struggled on the back nine, and the last three holes got to me,” Cone said. “I think I just got to thinking too much about everything, and it got to me, overthinking things.”

Leo, led by Sydney Holub's 89, was fifth at 412, Garrett was sixth with a score of 418 and Northrop was seventh at 422. Concordia was eighth (433), Angola ninth (455), North Side 10th (476), Woodlan 11th (505) and Blackhawk Christian 12th (516).

Northrop senior Skylar Whitman was the third player to shoot an 86, thus the third individual to advance along with Cone and Fleming.

“I think I did decent, especially with the pressure of today. Scores are going to be higher, because it's more stressful than SAC or something,” Whitman said. “It feels really good, because this was a goal, and I accomplished it and I'm super happy about that, because I worked super hard this summer.”

