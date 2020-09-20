Saints get best of Chargers

The Carroll offense did just what we've come to expect from it this year: Quarterback Jeff Becker showed off his arm strength, wide receiver Mason Englert demonstrated an almost uncanny ability to get open, and the Chargers marched right down the field while the clock seemed to stand still.

But the above happened only after it was well into the second half, after the Chargers (4-1) had already fallen behind Bishop Dwenger (4-1) by 10 points.

The Saints and Chargers traded scores late in the game, and Bishop Dwenger held off the comeback effort to win 31-21.

“We had a tough one last week, and the challenge was to overcome the adversity and let the adversity teach some lessons,” Bishop Dwenger coach Jason Garrett said, referencing a triple-overtime loss to Homestead. “(Carroll) is a high-caliber team, well-coached, physical. And I'm just so proud of our guys, because it's not easy to respond to a loss like we had last week the way our guys did.”

Bishop Dwenger's Adam Lee intercepted Becker in the first minute of the game, and soon afterward, the Saints fumbled a Carroll punt, which the Chargers recovered for a big gain.

But neither team was able to capitalize on those errors for much of the first quarter.

Late in the first quarter, Brenden Lytle targeted junior wide receiver Henry O'Keefe along the sideline. Although he was met almost immediately by a Chargers defender, he remained inbounds and on his feet and continued battling forward, eventually scoring a 21-yard touchdown that put the Saints up 7-0.

Missed tackles came back to haunt the Chargers again in the fourth quarter. When the Chargers trailed just 17-14, Lytle again found O'Keefe along the Bishop Dwenger sideline, and the junior again outmaneuvered a diving tackler, this time for a 66-yard gain to set up a 3-yard touchdown carry by senior running back Devon Tippmann that put Bishop Dwenger up 24-14 with 6:47 to play.

The Chargers quickly responded with another touchdown, but with 3:40 to go and the Saints looking to run time off the clock, Lytle handed the ball of to junior running back KJ Tippmann. Tippmann looked as though he was being pulled down by two Chargers as he tried to break into the open field, but he kept churning his feet and eventually broke free for a 66-yard touchdown.

“One of the things we talk about at Bishop Dwenger is the will to win. And that run that KJ had, I was on the headset saying, 'How did he stay up? How did he stay up?' ” Garrett said. “We just kept challenging our guys this week.”

Bishop Dwenger senior defensive back Callan Stauffer picked off Becker late in the second quarter after the intended target slipped and fell to set up a 32-yard field goal by Joe Bulanda with 1.5 seconds to go before halftime.

A huge pass to Englert in the third quarter set up the first Carroll score of the night, a 1-yard carry by Hunter Mertz.

On the next drive, Devon Tippmann scored on a 6-yard carry.

The last two Carroll touchdowns were both passes (of 20 and 23 yards) to Englert, who in both cases had gotten well ahead of his defender.

The Chargers had another chance to cut into the lead again, but junior safety Colin Vance picked off Becker for the third time of the night, effectively ending Carroll's hopes of remaining undefeated. Becker still completed 24 of his 44 pass attempts for 350 yards, with Englert accounting for 214 of those yards.

Lytle was 22 of 28 for 328 yards, 144 of which went to O'Keefe. KJ Tippmann gained 162 yards on the ground.

