High schools forced to reschedule games

The news of cancellations and other COVID-19-related updates continued Thursday.

South Side announced that the girls basketball team would go into quarantine until Thursday after learning that the team had recently played against an athlete who has since tested positive for COVID-19. The Archers were supposed to play Wayne and Tippecanoe Valley in the coming week, and they will try to reschedule those games.

Soon afterward, the Archers announced that the boys basketball scrimmage scheduled for Saturday had been canceled.

“Neither team is quarantined, but we felt it was the best choice not to risk the initial start of the season for a scrimmage,” athletic director Torrey Curry wrote in an email.

Concordia announced late Wednesday that its boys basketball season opener against Leo has been postponed to Dec. 21. The Cadets' season opener will now be against NorthWood on Nov. 28.

Concordia's girls basketball game today against Homestead has been postponed. This postponement does not appear to be COVID-19 related.

The Eastside boys basketball season opener, which was supposed to be against Edgerton (Ohio) on Nov. 27, has been postponed.

The Norwell Boys Swim Invite, which was scheduled for Dec. 12, has been canceled. Nine teams were scheduled to compete.

The West Noble-Angola girls basketball game, which was supposed to be played Saturday and was postponed Wednesday, will now be played Dec. 19. The JV game will begin at 2 p.m.

DeKalb announced that its girls basketball game against Northrop, which was postponed Tuesday, has been moved to Nov. 30.

Norwell has updated its spectator attendance policy in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's amended executive order. Siblings will now be allowed to attend athletic events at Norwell, along with parents and guardians.

