Garrett stays perfect, tops Angola

In an early-season matchup of unbeatens at Bateman Gymnasium, Class 3A No. 6 Garrett held off a late charge by Class 3A No. 10 Angola, as the Railroaders posted a 56-48 victory in a key Northeast Corner Conference tilt Tuesday.

Taylor Gerke paced Garrett (6-0, 1-0 NECC) with 22 points, leading three Railroaders in double figures as Morgan Ostrowski and Faith Owen added 13 and 10 points, respectively. Hanna Knoll tied for game-high scoring honors with 22 for the Hornets (2-1, 1-1).

NORWELL 55, CONCORDIA 50 (OT): In Ossian, the Knights emerged after 32 minutes left both unbeaten squads tied at 46. Norwell improved to 4-0 with the win thanks to 19 points from Kaylee Fuelling and 12 rebounds from Grace Bradtmueller, while Concordia fell to 4-1 overall despite a 21-point, 13-rebound night from Chanteese Craig.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 67, BISHOP DWENGER 52: At Blackhawk, Hailee Kline’s 21-point night paced the Braves. Lily Helmuth (16), Lydia Stayton (14) and Aubree Vander Dussen (12) also scored in double figures for Blackhawk Christian (7-1), while Lexi Linder led the Saints (2-5) with 16.

LAKEWOOD PARK 77, NORTH SIDE 34: At By Hey Arena, Chloe Jolloff nearly outscored the Legends by herself, finishing with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Panthers (5-1) won their fifth straight. Jade Carnahan added 16 and Mackenzie Shepherd 12 for Lakewood Park. North Side fell to 0-6.

COLUMBIA CITY 56, WAYNE 52: At Wayne, Eagles freshman Kyndra Sheets led all scorers with 20 points as Columbia City (3-2) moved over .500 for the first time this year. Wayne (1-4) dropped its fourth in a row despite 16 points and seven steals from Emilia Diaz.

NEW HAVEN 44, BLUFFTON 40: In Bluffton, an 18-6 third-quarter advantage propelled the Bulldogs (1-5) to their first victory of the year. Emme Boots scored 18 for Bluffton (5-1), while A’varcia Nard notched a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) for New Haven.

PENN 61, WARSAW 30: In Mishawaka, the Tigers were held to just 30.6 percent shooting in suffering their first loss of the season. Trinity Clinton scored 22 points off the bench for the Kingsmen (5-0), while Ava Wetzel scored seven points in five minutes of action for Warsaw (4-1).

Wrestling

COLUMBIA CITY 34, BELLMONT 32: In Decatur, Jarrett Forrester’s 6-5 victory over Calvin Faurote at 138 pounds lifted the Eagles to the team victory in a battle of Northeast 8 elite. Jayden English (106), Isaiah Litherland (126), Sebastian Rose (195) and Jack Maley (220) each earned pinfall victories for Columbia City, while Isaac Ruble (113) and Isaac Friedt (160) won by fall for Bellmont.

CARROLL 52, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 27: At Carroll, Gilbert Ruselink (106), Jackson Todd (138), Evan Ulrick (160) and Sam Gump (285) each earned pinfall victories as the Chargers knocked off the small-school power Panthers.