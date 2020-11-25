Railroaders stay perfect

At Bateman Gymnasium, Class 3A No. 6 Garrett held off a late charge by Class 3A No. 10 Angola, as the Railroaders posted a 56-48 victory in a key Northeast Corner Conference tilt Tuesday.

Taylor Gerke paced Garrett (6-0, 1-0 NECC) with 22 points, leading three Railroaders in double figures. Hanna Knoll tied for game-high scoring honors with 22 for the Hornets (2-1, 1-1).

NORWELL 55, CONCORDIA 50, OT: In Ossian, Norwell improved to 4-0 with the win thanks to 19 points from Kaylee Fuelling and 12 rebounds from Grace Bradtmueller, while Concordia fell to 4-1 overall despite a 21-point, 13-rebound night from Chanteese Craig.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 67, BISHOP DWENGER 52: At Blackhawk, Hailee Kline's 21-point night paced the Braves. Lily Helmuth (16), Lydia Stayton (14) and Aubree Vander Dussen (12) also scored in double figures for Blackhawk Christian (7-1), while Lexi Linder led the Saints (2-5) with 16.

COLUMBIA CITY 56, WAYNE 52: At Wayne, Eagles freshman Kyndra Sheets led all scorers with 20 points as Columbia City (3-2) moved over .500 for the first time this year. Wayne (1-4) dropped its fourth in a row despite 16 points from Emilia Diaz.

NEW HAVEN 44, BLUFFTON 40: In Bluffton, the Bulldogs (1-5) got their first victory. Emme Boots scored 18 for Bluffton (5-1), while A'varcia Nard had 10 points, and 11 rebounds for New Haven.

Wrestling

COLUMBIA CITY 34, BELLMONT 32: In Decatur, Jarrett Forrester's 6-5 win over Calvin Faurote at 138 pounds lifted the Eagles to the team victory in a battle of Northeast 8 elite. Jayden English (106), Isaiah Litherland (126), Sebastian Rose (195) and Jack Maley (220) each earned pinfall victories for Columbia City, while Isaac Ruble (113) and Isaac Friedt (160) won by fall for Bellmont.